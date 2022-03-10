M1 Ultra, a beast that outshines the Core i9 and the Nvidia RTX 3090

Manzana announced this Tuesday at its usual spring event the latest evolution of its family of processors for Mac: the M1 Ultra. This chip is based on the same architecture as the original M1, but offers up to 8 times more performance than the original M1 and twice as much as the M1 Max.

To do a M1 Ultrathe company decided to make two M1 Max processors work at the same time. Right off the bat, this usually brings disadvantages: when something like this is done, in a traditional way, on a board, they have to communicate with each other to share the task and it results in an inefficient process.

In addition, joining two processors does not give you double the performance, but it does double the consumption. You can’t make much larger chips, either, so various manufacturers started using smaller designs. chiplet, which allow two or more chips to be joined in a single package. It is a standard that giants such as Intel, AMD, Qualcomm or ARM are already using.

this design chiplet used by these companies allows that if a manufacturing defect occurs, it will be cheaper to discard an 8-core chip than a 32-core chip. At the same time, it allows combining several manufacturing processes to reduce costs by using only the most innovative, and expensive, for the processor cores and cache.

But what Apple says it has achieved is that the union of two chips M1Max inside of the M1 Ultra is not subject to any concession and that, therefore, the two processors do offer twice the performance. This process, similar to chipletthey call it UltraFusion.

This consists of a silicon intercom that connects the two processors via 10,000 signals, providing high bandwidth with low latency between them. Also, the operating system recognizes the processor as a single chip. That’s why developers don’t need to tweak their programs to get the most out of the M1 Ultra.

If the M1 Max was brutal, multiply it by two and you get an M1 Ultra

The M1 Ultra features 16 high-performance cores, 4 high-efficiency cores, 64-core integrated graphics, and the ability to operate with up to 128GB RAM unified. Another of its advantages is that of having two video encoding and decoding chips. The reason? It’s literally two joined M1 Max chips that the company says work together. as one.

M1 Ultra performance vs. Intel Core i9-12900K / Apple

Apple claims that the M1 Ultra offers a 90% more multithread performance than the most powerful 16-core PC chip on the market. In addition, it surprisingly achieves this performance using 100 watts less. The company clarifies that these numbers are obtained by comparing your processor with the Intel i9-12900Kthe most powerful of the twelfth generation –recently launched on the market–.

In tasks where the power of the graphics card is the limiter and not the processor, Apple promises to match the performance of a Nvidia RTX 3090. Again, consuming 200 watts less, which is also surprising. Whether it’s just on paper, or what suite of Mac apps can squeeze the M1 Ultra’s GPU remains to be seen.

Performance M1 Ultra vs Nvidia RTX 3090 + Intel Core i9-12900K

By having a unified memory architecture, the bandwidth has been increased up to 800 GB/s. The integrated graphics is capable of accessing the maximum 128 GB of RAM with which it can be configured. The M1 Ultra It is the heart of the new Mac Studio, a computer for professionals that was presented this Tuesday along with the new processor.

The M1 Ultra is going to mark an important trend in the world of processors

Manzana has managed to increase the speed and efficiency of iPhone processors every year by painstakingly refining the architecture with which they are designed and manufactured. However, since the advent of their own chips for their Mac computers, we can see a very different approach. Being mounted on computers, where space and heat dissipation are not as limiting as in smartphones, the company has decided to increase power not only by improving the architecture, but by brute force.

This allows Apple to launch highly differentiated product families in terms of features and price based on a single chip design. Yes Manzana it can join eight M1 chips without losing performance or boosting its consumption, in the future it will be able to join eight M2 processors and achieve, once again, an 800% increase in performance. Any small performance improvements in architecture that are achieved in the future by following this process UltraFusionwill have a big impact on overall performance of future teams.



