M1 Ultra, a beast that outshines the Core i9 and the Nvidia RTX 3090

Manzana announced this Tuesday at its usual spring event the latest evolution of its family of processors for Mac: the M1 Ultra. This chip is based on the same architecture as the original M1, but offers up to 8 times more performance than the original M1 and twice as much as the M1 Max.

To do a M1 Ultrathe company decided to make two M1 Max processors work at the same time. Right off the bat, this usually brings disadvantages: when something like this is done, in a traditional way, on a board, they have to communicate with each other to share the task and it results in an inefficient process.

In addition, joining two processors does not give you double the performance, but it does double the consumption. You can’t make much larger chips, either, so various manufacturers started using smaller designs. chiplet, which allow two or more chips to be joined in a single package. It is a standard that giants such as Intel, AMD, Qualcomm or ARM are already using.

this design chiplet used by these companies allows that if a manufacturing defect occurs, it will be cheaper to discard an 8-core chip than a 32-core chip. At the same time, it allows combining several manufacturing processes to reduce costs by using only the most innovative, and expensive, for the processor cores and cache.

But what Apple says it has achieved is that the union of two chips M1Max inside of the M1 Ultra is not subject to any concession and that, therefore, the two processors do offer twice the performance. This process, similar to chipletthey call it UltraFusion.

