Ludacris Has Some Questions For His Former Fast Co-Star After The Rock Shares An Unusual Cheat Meal

In addition to being a wrestling icon and one of Hollywood’s most famous movie stars, Dwayne Johnson has also built a massive following on social media, particularly on Instagram. Head over to The Rock’s account, and among the content you’ll see are promos from his other business ventures, hilarious meet-and-greets with fans and, of particular interest to foodies, glimpses of his memorable cheat meals. Regarding this last category, Ludacris, his ex Fast and Furious co-star, asked earlier this week about something unusual compared to other posts related to Johnson’s cheat meals.

One day a week, Dwayne Johnson “cheats” by preparing a meal that does not benefit his health or fitness goals in any way; as long as it sounds palatable to him, it’s fair game. Earlier this week, Johnson showed his cheat meal to be delicious-looking French toast, but strangely enough, he shared this on a Monday, even though Sundays are usually his cheat meal day. This prompted Ludacris to write the following in the Instagram post’s comments section:

Expect. is it only monday? Thought cheat meals were yesterday?

