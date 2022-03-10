Live, El Pirata Y Su Banda: Who would win in a match? Rocky or Rambo? – The Pirate and his gang

Like every morning from Monday to Friday, The Pirate and His Gang They emerge in the hardest hours of the morning to bring you rock and fun early and help you face the day with energy and the most powerful music. On this day Pirate, Raquel and Sayago They will comment on things as disparate and crazy as The toilet paper tracker that controls how much you use . A prodigious invention that will finally put an end to arguments between roommates about whose turn it is to buy: If you run out of it, you’ll pay off.

Plus, we’ll get nostalgic to remember The most mythical products of the Teletienda . Yes, those eternal ads that made you want to buy the most absurd things. Once I almost left my salary in a melon dumper and I don’t even like melons, how could we forget those advertising gems. And of course we will answer the already announced question of who would win in a match between Rocky and Rambo . And watch out, for once it’s not just our madness, it’s a debate in which even Sylvester Stallone himself has taken a stand.

The Pirate and His Band await you every morning, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., in Rock FM to fulfill its maxim: rock and fun. In addition to everything mentioned, tune in to enjoy the best music and to learn with our Rockephemerides succumb to the charms of the Pocket Philosophy or die of laughter with the occurrences of Álex Clavero, The sniperrock.

Every day you are accompanied by:

Joseph Sayago: Unlike other fake professional couples, Sayago is a real friend of The pirate for more than 25 years, something that translates into enormous complicity on the air. In his own words Pirate “You will never die of hunger since it is worth everything.” In fact, he is the one who, in addition to co-hosting the show, guesses the model of the cars just by listening to the sound of his horns when he transforms into “The Crazy Horn” or give valuable advice for life with your “Pocket Philosophy”.

Lucia Field: essential part of the Band. He is always aware of the last minute. Analyze and discover the funniest news on the radio scene to tell them truthfully, efficiently and freshly. Owner of a contagious laugh, she always has something ingenious to put the “beasts” at bay The pirate and Sayago.

Alex Clavero “El Francotirarock”: Renowned screenwriter, stand-up comedian and sometimes actor. He has the ability to see “beyond” things and then condense it into two or three minutes of absolute magic. Any person, news, custom, animal or thing that comes within range can be preyed upon by its target. Take care.

Rachel Piqueras: producer and right hand of the Pirate. He has a knack for sensing where the next viral or meme that everyone is going to be talking about is coming from. Rocker by birth, she is always aware of the news of the Rock; networks have no secrets for Raquel and the term “multitasking” was invented by her.

Javier Burguera: executive producer and left hand of the Pirate. You will always see him with papers, dumbbells or with a whip. You never know. Nicknamed ‘the little muscle’ by The pirate, is in charge of bringing order to this madness. He is also the personal assistant of the Pirate in technology and information technology. If you don’t raise your hand, nobody takes a step in the program.

Pablo “Delgadito” Vargas: sound technician. He is in command of the ship. He is responsible for every morning everything sounds good. Coordination and understanding of him with The pirate reaches to infinity and beyond.

Pablo Diaz-Torres and Ferdinand Villena: They are Andalusian scriptwriters. One millennial, the other vegetarian. Pablo is comic. Ferdinand it was. Their mission is to help the Band be even funnier if possible and convince the Pirate to stop sending memes by SMS.