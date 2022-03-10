Lince Dorado advises Cesaro not to sign with AEW

As soon as Cesaro’s departure from WWE was confirmed by not renewing his contract, there began to be talk of whether he could sign with AEW. Eddie Kingston said that he doesn’t have “the ball*s” to go to All Elite lands and Eric Bischoff questioned whether he would. Now who speaks is golden lynxwho has known the Swiss fighter since long before they met at the McMahon company.

► Lince Dorado advises and wishes Cesaro the best

“However, if it were me, I would love to see Claudio kill him in New Japan or IMPACT, and the only reason I say that is that there is no difference for him in AEW. Not that he would be in the same place, but I think it doesn’t benefit AEW and AEW doesn’t benefit him right now«.

In any case, the masked man, who has also ceased to be a Superstar, in his case because he requested the termination of his contract, wishes the best to the “Swiss Superman”. The two were fighting together as early as 2007, when they were independent. And they also did it on several occasions in WWE. Interestingly, in one of his recent matches, Lince Dorado fought with Evil Uno, a gladiator from AEW.

“He will go anywhere and become the type, but there will always be someone who says, ‘Well, he didn’t do it in WWE. But, at the end of the day, they don’t matter. Whatever you do, I’ll be happy.”