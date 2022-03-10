Liga MX Clausura 2022: Javier Aguirre: “Today I would not dare to go with my son to an away game”

LWhat happened last Saturday during the Quetaro vs Atlas match on matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX has gone around the world. In an interview with ‘El Larguero’ from Spain, Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre spoke about it and revealed that foreign soccer players do not want to play in Mexican soccer because of this type of news.

“I found myself in a great situation, a nice league, anyone can win. Santiago (Solari) was also here… But you call a player to come and he says no, thanks, I prefer to stay here because the news is not good.” very good that we say”.

The ‘Vasco’ assured that violence is something that has been growing over time, but that there is time to stop:

“This tension has been around for a while, the teams do what they can, they try, but we’ve been subjected to the encouragement or discouragement of the bars for a while. At the end of training they wait for you, they yell at you, they go to the airports and don’t say visitors, our own. It’s something we’re on time, fortunately no one has died, but it was creepy. I’ve never seen that in my life.”

Regarding what happened specifically in La Corregidora, Aguirre responded:

“It makes me sad the note of the images that were given over the weekend and went around the world, on the bars. When I played they were called porras, the one from America, Chivas… we went with the family, my parents went to the Azteca to see me play. Today I would not dare to go with my son to a away game”.

On other topics, the ‘Vasco’ chatted about his departure from the Rayados de Monterrey and the arrival of Vctor Manuel Vucetich on the bench:

“In the end it didn’t work out. In the Club World Cup we didn’t live up to expectations, people wanted more from us, we were fifth, we lost a game with Al Ahly from Egypt. We went back to Mexico, we had two games less, the team It looked like a laggard, we had one victory and two draws but with two games we could come back and more than the league had a playoff”.

“I’m glad that they were able to win with a coach who is my friend, Vctor Manuel Vucetich, who has already given him five titles and the people love him very much.”

Lastly, he acknowledged that he would like to manage again in Spain: “It wouldn’t be bad, I was there for 12 seasons, it’s a league that I follow closely and we’ll see. This goes around in circles”.

