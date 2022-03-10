Liam Nesson, the actor who became an action hero after the age of 55

Liam Neeson He was 56 years old when his leading role in the film Relentless search (2008) catapulted him as one of the action movie favorites, and even became a meme thanks to the dialogue where he sentences his enemy with the phrase “I will find you, and I will kill you.”

Since then, it has appeared in other great titles of the genre such as Without identity, Without scales, subzero revenge and his most recent film black light; Thus he inadvertently became an action hero who is about to turn 70 and continues to receive scripts for new productions, where they hope he will repeat the feat of saving the day over and over again.

With a slight smile drawn on his face, which stands out on the screen thanks to the dark sweater he chose as his outfit, the actor share with The Sun of Mexico his surprise that directors keep looking for him to lead the cast of their filmsWell, in his opinion, he has already exceeded the “age limit” to be an action hero.

“I’ve been through it for three or four years,” he mentions between laughs. “It depends on the action, of course, I work closely with my stunt coordinator, we’ve done several movies together, and our work is always focused on my character not trying to look 25 years old in the fight sequences. It doesn’t bother me to represent my age, that’s very important, especially for audiences.”

The combat scenes are precisely a hallmark of the actor Oscar-nominated for his work on Schindler’s Listin 1993, because he is in charge of making the movements for which he feels suitable, although always with the idea of ​​reflecting his own style on screen.

“I love doing these scenes because it’s like choreographing a dance, I work on them ahead of time. For example, if I have to jump from a certain height, I still do it, but I’m not Tom CruiseI don’t want to fly a jet into space, or put on an extraordinary fight.”

Now for your headband black light the actor puts himself in the shoes of Travis Block, a government agent going through a personal crisis, specializing in taking down operatives whose covers were exposed. His life changes when during one of his missions he discovers a conspiracy within the ranks of his organization, which reaches the highest levels of power.

Neeson stressed that although this story is completely fictitious, it reflects a dark side of the authorities that exists in real life, and many times it can be the answer to some of the problems that come from the highest levels of power, and impact The humanity.

“At the end of the day it is a piece of entertainment, people come and see the beauty of having fun, but at the same time they put their finger on the organs within the government, where terrorism is circulating from time to time. And it shows how many times the threats that exist in the United States come from within.”

Asked if he plans to continue being an action hero, he pauses briefly before replying, “I have two films more for this year (remuneration and Marlowe), but we’ll see what happens next.”

black light It premieres this March 10 in theaters, it is suitable for adolescents and adults.