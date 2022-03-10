Lewis Hamilton will have his documentary on the Apple TV + platform

Load the audio player

The project, still without a name, will be directed by the British filmmaker Matt Kay and produced by Hamilton and his media talent manager Penny ThowOne Community and Box to Box Films, the producers of the F1 series from Netflix Drive To Surviveas well as the acclaimed Senna and Maradona.

The documentary has had full access to hamilton and his crew, and promises “an all-star cast of guest interviews” as well as footage from the track and off it.

Former HBO CEO Richard Plepper will executive produce along with Scott Budnick (whose films include The Hangover).

Apple TV+ will add the Hamilton documentary to a growing list of nonfiction/unscripted content, including They Call Me Magic, the life story of NBA star Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

A statement from AppleTV+ says, “Hamilton has blazed an uncharted path professionally, socially and culturally, and has transformed the sport on a global scale.”

“Coming from a working-class family, Lewis triumphed in a sport where the odds were stacked against him, but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for more than a decade.

“Hamilton is currently the only African-American driver competing in Formula 1. He embraced what made him different and his rise to the top of his career has made him fiercely committed to using his platform to influence positive change for future generations. “

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates after the race with a Union flag

Hamilton, who already starred in the animated franchise cars and was one of many star names to have a cameo in Zoolander 2, he has also been linked as a consultant, and possible actor, in Apple Original Films’ upcoming F1 movie project, starring Brad Pitt.

Reports suggest that Pitt will play a veteran racing star who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver as he seizes his last shot at glory on the track.

Legendary Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer is helming the project, with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and screenwriter Ehren Kruger. Bruckheimer’s last auto racing film was Days of Thunder, the 1990 NASCAR box office hit starring Tom Cruise.