Leonardo DiCaprio donated $10 million to support Ukraine

March 09, 2022 7:56 p.m.

UNITED STATES.- The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine has gone around the world; And, although cryptocurrencies have been a key factor in the country’s economy, the truth is that aid has come to Ukraine from different sides: as donations.

Leonardo Dicaprio, renowned Oscar-winning actor, donated $10 million dollars with the aim of helping the Ukrainian armed forces.

However, this is not the first time that the actor has spoken out in favor of some causes, since one of the factors that has characterized DiCaprio has been for this reason, for his altruism, with special emphasis on environmental care.

As reported Polish News, The Oscar winner donated a total of $10 million dollars to the Ukrainian armed forces, showing his support for the nation that, for a few days, has been under the invasion of Russian troops, causing thousands of Ukrainians to leave your home.

It is necessary to remember that the actor has Ukrainian roots, because Helen Indebirken, his maternal grandmother, was born in Odessa in the Ukraine, and later emigrated to Germany.

