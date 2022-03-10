Leonardo DiCaprio donated 10 million dollars to Ukraine, the country of his grandmother

Leonardo DiCaprio stood in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and made a generous donation in the midst of the Russian invasion. The actor, whose maternal grandmother was born in Ukraine, collaborated with the armed forces with 10 million dollars to support their war and humanitarian efforts in the country.

In addition to being known for participating in different causes and being a militant for the care of the environmentthe Hollywood star this time He has a personal reason: his grandmother. Helene Indenbirken was born in Odessa as Jelena Stepanovna Smirnova and in 1917 emigrated with her parents to Germany, where DiCaprio’s mother was born. Raised primarily by his mother, DiCaprio was also very close to his grandmother, who died in 2008 and was always supportive of his career from the start.

Beyond having decided to make such a donation, DiCaprio never planned for the information to circulate in the media. The event came to light through the Visegrad International Fund, a Visegrad Group project aimed at financial support for international initiatives. It is not the first time that the actor has donated for a cause.

Camila Morrone’s boyfriend has long been involved in actions dedicated to combating climate change. Without going any further, at just 25 years old, he founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which supports “sustainable development throughout the world.”

While, ukrinformthe Ukrainian press agency, announced that the actor’s collaboration is “the largest single donation made to Ukraine so far” since the Russian invasion.

Source: The Nation.