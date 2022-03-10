Leader of the porra La Resistencia de Querétaro would have planned the pitched battle at the La Corregidora Stadium

According to the column El nombre de la impunidad, published in Recórd by the journalist Ignacio Suárez, Amilcar Rafael, leader of La Resistencia, would have agreed with the private security corporation in La Corregidora.

There are facts that reveal a possible aggression planning Atlas fans at the Corregidora stadium, such as the carrying of weapons by Querétaro fans and the almost zero presence of security.

A stadium security officer opens a door for the Querétaro ultras so they can massacre the Atlas fans.pic.twitter.com/hpZvCnYKoJ – Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) March 6, 2022

On Saturday March 5 the Mexican Soccer was painted red by the pitched battle between fans del Atlas and Querétaro that left dozens of people injured and possibly even dead.

Through social networks circulated videos and photographs of what was experienced in the stadiumHowever, something that caught the most attention was the collaboration of the security elements who opened the bars that kept the Atlas and Querétaro bars isolated.

All very suspicious #Queretaro. The guards making way for the #barravavas who coordinated with RADIOS to ambush the visiting club and cause the #17Dead And the governor and the mayor PANISTA well thank you… pic.twitter.com/I97mhiVs57 – The Northern Catrina 2 (@catrina_nortena) March 6, 2022

that’s where arise the theory that everything that happened inside the Corregidora it was planned, since even fans of the Atlas were allowed to bring in bladed weapons.

According to the column The name of impunity, published in Recórd by the journalist Ignacio Suárez, Amilcar Rafael, leader of the La Resistencia baris pointed out for presumably agreeing with the private security corporation, which would have allowed the attack against the red and black fans.

It clearly looks like a security person is opening the gate, which was planned#KILLERS #Queretaro #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/oQWqnZhBjR – Jose Muñoz (@josemunram) March 6, 2022

Said character has been pointed out for having agreed with the security corporation in charge of the company GSE K9 and infiltrate your people among the security members since it is said that it was a ‘duckling’ company.

The company, through social networks, requested personnel to fill the security vacancy in La Coregidora, where it was promised 300 pesos as payment at the end of the sporting event and asked people who did not have a criminal record as well as not to consume drugs.

Due to the foregoing, the infiltrators took over the ‘surveillance’ in the party and after the order they opened the gates to be able to start the confrontation between the bars, in addition, they used intercom equipment for when everything was ready.

The foregoing is clear in the videos that circulate on social networks where it is possible to see the security people opening the doors without the Atlas fans having an escape.