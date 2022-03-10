La Jornada – Nicole Kidman stars in a psychedelic and crazy series that makes fun of the wellness industry

Los Angeles., Don’t ask the cast to describe Nine Perfect Strangers, Hulu’s new television series based on a 2018 best-selling show by Liane Moriarty.

“It’s so psychedelic and crazy. I dare you to ask any of us what gender she is she. We have no idea,” Nicole Kidman told reporters.

The actress leads an ensemble cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Shannon in the story of nine wealthy, stressed-out people who go into retirement at a remote resort.

The series is, in part, a satire of the wellness industry. Kidman stars as a mysterious health guru who promises a life-changing experience using unconventional methods that go beyond massage and yoga.

It is co-written and produced by David. E. Kelley, who with Kidman was also on the team behind the successful television adaptation of Big Little Lies in 2017, also based on a Moriarty novel.

“It kind of gets into some bigger existentialist questions,” says Kidman. “What is reality? Where can you choose to exist? Can we alter this? Is there another reality that we can access that is perhaps more desired? ”

Kidman plays Masha, the mysterious guru who has an unusual treatment method.

The strangers include an unhappy romance writer, a former soccer star, a bored couple, a divorcee simmering with anger, a mysterious gay man, and three members of a family mourning the loss of a room. His 10-day retreat is told over eight episodes, like an Agatha Christie-style parlor mystery mixed with a grown-up The Breakfast Club.

Some of the topics the series deals with are addiction, the distorting influence of social media, emotional suppression, impostor syndrome, and the complicated nuances of grief.

The nine visitors, as well as the staff of the spa, including Masha, somehow, they suffer.

“What would you do to ease the pain? How far would you go?” asks Kidman. “These questions are really interesting to me, especially when presented in an entertaining format.”

“Certainly, I thought of the terror and also of the thrillerbut at the end of the day, even though we’re playing around with those themes, it was about the characters,” said Jonathan Levine, director of Nine Perfect Strangers.

McCarthy, who plays a heartbroken writer of romance novels with a declining career, said the series raises big philosophical questions, such as “what will change when you leave? Who will care? What have you left behind?

It also “’raises very important questions, and I was terrified that giant ants would attack me,’” he added.