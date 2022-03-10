La Jornada – Disney reveals image of Tom Hanks as ‘Geppetto’ for remake of ‘Pinocchio’

Madrid. Tom Hanks stars in the first image of k, the live-action film that will once again bring the classic to the big screen and which, directed by Robert Zemeckis, will premiere exclusively on the service of streaming in September.

In the image, the winner of two Oscars is characterized as Geppettothe carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. The snapshot reveals that the appearance of Geppetto and of his own Pinocchio It will be heavily inspired by the 1940 Disney animated classic.

The story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricketthe “consciousness” of Pinocchio; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is John Honest. Additionally, Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco stars as sofia the seagulla new character, while Luke Evans plays The Coachman.

This is not the only revision of Carlo Collodi’s classic, since Guillermo del Toro is also preparing another version, an animated musical stop motionwhich will premiere on Netflix in December this year.

pinocchio is one of the several remakes in real image that Disney prepares, among which are titles such as The little Mermaidstarring Halle Bailey, Snow White with Rachel Zegler Rapunzel, bambi, Lilo & Stitch, Hercules, Peter Pan or The Aristocats.

A trance, that of the review in real image, which other animation classics have gone through such as Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, the jungle book, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Dumbo, aladdin or the most recent mulan or cruel.