Konami Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection

To the surprise of many, it has been revealed that Konami has a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection ready for consoles. During the State of Play it has been revealed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, a package that includes various games of this propertyboth beat’em ups and fight deliveries, and that includes the phenomenal TMNT IV: Turtles in Time. This collection will be available at some point this year.

These are all the games that are included in this collection:

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcadian)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcadian)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super nintendo)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super nintendo)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega-Genesis)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega-Genesis)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Digital Eclipse, who have been in charge of similar collections, are responsible for this project. In addition to bringing these classics to modern consoles, the collection offers a number of quality of life features including the ability to save at any timerewind, map buttons, and online play for select titles, with local co-op for all installments where originally intended.

This collection will also come with a digital game guide for each title to help players. Similarly, extras ranging from images of the original cartoons, comics and other multimedia content in a special museum will also be included. What’s more, development art, sketches, and never-before-seen footage will also be included.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime this year. The game will be available in digital and physical format.

