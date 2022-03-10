“King: Homecoming” premieres at Cinemacenter

The distance from the jungle to the big city is considerable, but on certain occasions the distances are broken. That’s what happens in “King: Homecoming,” this week’s premiere in Cinemacenter San Luis with the story of a lion cub that suddenly surprises a group of humans in the garden of his house.

King’s story begins when the little trafficked animal escapes from the airport in full transit and finds refuge in the home of the brothers Ines and Alex, two carefree teenagers with not much to think about and with quite ordinary lives.

The brothers come up with the perfect plan, although it sounds a bit crazy: take the little boy back to Africa to try to find his family or at least leave him in his natural habitat. Unfortunately, the Customs agents get in the way of the mission of the youngsters who, from that moment on, must protect King and find a way to return him to Africa, before the Police manage to find them and sacrifice the lion.

Then Max arrives, the grandfather, who did not have much contact with the brothers but joins the mission to fulfill Ines and Alex’s crazy adventure.

The French film was directed by David Moreau and stars Lou Lambrecht (Ines), who takes on the role of a lonely young woman who borders on sullen and who takes refuge in the memories of her mother so as not to be sad in her worst moments. Her loneliness culminates when King comes into her life. The little lion will take care of giving him the joy he needed and mainly that adrenaline that was so lacking in his life.

According to critics, “King: Homecoming” is a film that may seem simple, but behind it hides a much more complex branch of emotions and teachings, which the little ones will surely like.

What happens to Ines is intertwined with the adventure and fellowship with her brother who, despite the mourning they endure for the death of their mother and which the young woman took longer to process, come together for a common good that is King’s salvation.

The protection of animals, companionship and care for the environment are some of the values ​​that can be seen in this film that is mixed with technology and the good use of social networks that are seen in the film.

“King: Homecoming” joins the Cinemacenter billboard, which already has several attractions for all tastes. One week after its premiere, “Batman” continues to be one of the most watched movies on the bill, there is also “Spider-Man: No Way Home” for another week and “Sing 2: Come and Sing Again” for those who prefer animations. Another adventure that is still standing is “Uncharted: off the map,” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.