Kim Kardashian’s advice to other women: “Get your fucking ass up and get to work”

The Kardashians have become a phenomenon that goes far beyond the screens. The family of Chris Jenner he began to gain a lot of popularity when in 2007 he had the idea of ​​televising his family intricacies on reality Keeping up with the Kardashians.

After the success obtained for years, the Kardashian clan decided to end their television adventures in 2020, announcing that this would be their last season. But if you thought that from now on you were going to be left without knowing how the thousand stories of Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kendall, Kylie and the artifice of everything, Chris Jenner, you are very wrong.

The matriarch never takes her eyes off multi-million dollar businesses and has embarked with her family on a new project called The Kardashians, which will premiere on Hulu on April 14. It is an “improved” version of reality with a more documentary point and above all with more money.

Kim Karashian: “Get your damn ass up and get to work”

kim kardashian She has always been one of the most mediatic sisters of this family. In an extensive report for Variety that she has starred with her mother and her sisters Khloé and Kourtneythe businesswoman has given advice to all those women who dream of building an empire like hers: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking ass up and get to work. Nobody seems to want to work nowadays.”

In the same interview, Kim has assured that she is not affected at all by the image that has been created around her since is famous “just for being famous”. “Who cares? We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then I’m sorry. We just don’t have the energy for it. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we can live our lives.” , and well, we achieved it. I don’t know what to tell you”, he assured.

Kim has delved into the key to success of all his family. He considers that having been exposed without any type of censorship in front of the audience, has made the public empathize with them and they have become so popular: “We have shown separations, transitions or other hard situations that people prefer to deal with at home, and we have changed the way of showing reality on television in a way that can help and that makes me proud.

Kim Kardashian and her facet as a lawyer

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has become a lawyer after passing the “baby bar” exam, which allows a person to become an admitted lawyer through an apprenticeship: “When I went to the White House and was able to get someone out of prison, that was the most important moment for me in the that I realized I could make a difference,” says Kim.

After this milestone, your goal is to lStart your own law firm in which he would hire people who have been released from prison to continue the fight for prison reform.