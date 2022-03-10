Kim Kardashian wore the trending bob cut in the 90s

We all know that at clan kardashian jenner he loves documenting his life and sharing epic flashbacks on Instagram. If a few days ago it was Kourtney who remembered what she was like during her university days, today it was her sister Kim who has thrown 90s nostalgia with a photo of her teenage self with a bob cut that today is still a pure trend.

Visualize this moment: you and your friends in the schoolyard and a ‘cassette’ plugged in while you practice the dance of ‘Wannabe’ by the Spice Girls with a tamagochi hanging from your neck. That same time when the ‘looks’ in trend were the super-delineated brown lipstick, the fine and arched eyebrows and just the haircut that Kim is wearing in the image. Exactly: like the one Victoria Beckham (Adams at the time) wore when she was the ‘posh Spice’ but a few centimeters shorter. We recognize it, we have all carried at some point in our adolescence that bob mane just below the ears. And Kim was not going to be less.

The queen of ‘realities’ (and of ‘#tbt’) has shared her retro hairstyle from the nineties in her Instagram ‘stories’ to congratulate her lifelong friend Simone Harouche on her birthday. The two pose next to a telephone booth (how distant that sounds) and with a matching blue ‘look’. But without a doubt, what most attracts our attention is Kim’s hair.

instagram / kim kardashian

But pay attention to the data: not only does he have the haircut that was most popular at the time (with the ends outwards), but also decorate the hairstyle with two clips at the front (the details make the difference and Kim knows it). Sounds familiar to you, right? We are not surprised because the trend of wearing beads in the hair (flowers or butterflies included) swept the late 90s.

Going back to the 21st century, we can say that the look that Kim wore more than 25 years ago is today a pure trend. In fact, today’s most modern girls would bet on that bob cut but with super flattering ‘messy’ and disheveled waves.

So if you were thinking about growing your hair long, rethink it. Maybe it’s time to make a ‘flashback’ to your adolescence.





