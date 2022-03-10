Kim Kardashian wore a yellow ribbon look at Paris Fashion Week 2022 and fans of Paulina Rubio assure that she imposed that fashion | Famous
Kim Kardashian does not disappoint her fans regarding her fashion decisions. The socialite is not afraid to take risks and create fashion milestones by her appearance at gala events and red carpets, like when she covered her face at the MET Gala.
Therefore, it is not surprising that during her presence at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week, the creator of Skims has opted for one of her most extravagant looks, courtesy of Balenciaga.
Kim Kardashian wore a security tape look at Paris Fashion Week 2022
As part of the 2022 Paris Fashion Week, Kim prepared for the parade of the Spanish luxury firm with a black bodysuit that was completely covered with several meters of yellow tape, similar to the security tape of ‘Caution’ or ‘Do not pass’, which wore the legend ‘Balenciaga’.
This ribbon tightly hugged her curvaceous silhouette from her neck to the tips of her boots. It also covered the small bag that accompanied her look.
This is one of the most extravagant outfits that the socialite has worn this year and very likely, as happened with her MET Gala 2021 look, it will be part of this year’s Halloween costumes.
However, as innovative as this look might seem, it really is not, according to several Internet users, who also assured that the first person to wear a security tape outfit was none other than Paulina Rubio.
Paulina Rubio first wore an outfit of security tapes
In 2004, Paulina Rubio decided to cover her body with security tape. Unlike Kim Kardashian, who didn’t show any skin, the Golden Girl wore a much more revealing outfit.
In her case, the yellow tape only covered the essentials, that is, her bust and a little of her torso, during the video clip of her song ‘Algo tú’.
On Twitter, users made it clear that Paulina is really the author of this extravagant look, which has also been part of Lady Gaga’s wardrobe, who wore it in her ‘Telephone’ video.
And you, which look did you like the most? Kim Kardashian’s or Paulina Rubio’s?