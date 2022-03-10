Kim Kardashian opens up about her romance with Pete Davidson for the first time

Keeping up with the Kardashians “really digs” Davidson’s sense of humor and “humble” attitude, the source continued. A second source added: “It’s been very obvious for a while now that he’s been missing out on some fun and laughter in his life and of course Pete provides that in abundance.”

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian was declared legally single following her split from Kanye West in February 2021. The former couple, who share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm de2, was married for nearly seven years before they split.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

(Shutterstock)



As the relationship between the businesswoman and the comedian continues to rise, West, 44, has made it clear that he does not approve. Following a series of statements he released on since-deleted social media, the Yeezy designer recently debuted his music video for ‘Eazy,’ where he literally buries Davidson alive.

“Pete is trying to pretend he finds Kanye’s jokes funny, but no one really believes him,” a source told Us, noting that Kardashian has become “much less forgiving” of West’s behavior. “She was horrified by this stunt and she is rapidly losing what little patience she had left at this point. She wants to protect Pete as much as Pete wants to protect her.”