Kim Kardashian gave pro advice while promoting her show

What does it take to be successful as a woman in business? According to Kim Kardashian, the answer is simple: just work. Hey I’ll have to try that one day.

Kim K dropped this pearl of wisdom during her new interview with Variety, along with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. “I have the best advice for women in business,” she told the magazine during the cover photo shoot. She get your fucking ass up and work. Kim, I’m a writer, I literally have to sit down and work. But then things took a turn for the worse when she added, “Nobody seems to want it these days.” I am going pause to laugh now.

Aside from being absolutely useless advice, the claim that “nobody wants” to work coming from a billionaire who rose to fame on a reality show and was born into a life of privilege is, well, pretty rich. That is not to say that Kim is not a hard worker, as you can see on her Instagram, she has many businesses, four children and gets up early to train every day in order to maintain her famous figure. . I would never want train as much as she does, let alone work in general. But come on, Kim, there are people dying.

Then there was her sister, Kourtney’s reaction to Kim’s statement: “It’s so true.” Then. Real. It comes from the woman who tearfully declared on national television: “Working is just not my top priority. It never will be (A perfectly respectable, reasonable, healthy lifestyle choice!) This from the woman who found herself in a physical fight with Kim because she was accused of not working hard enough.

Kim continued to wax poetic about all the work she seems to think we don’t do. “You have to surround yourself with people who want to work. To have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you only have one life,” she said. “No toxic work environments, show up and get the job done.” In Kim’s defense, these are good ideals. Who doesn’t want to love their job and not be forced to live in a toxic work environment? But, if I can give this media mogul some constructive criticism, the next time he wants to give professional advice, he might not imply that others aren’t succeeding because they’re lazy.