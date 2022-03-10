Khloé Kardashian destroys her spectacular pantry

Khloé Kardashian will make you drop a wow when you see her toned back and abs

Khloé Kardashian does not stop. So, it’s no wonder his amazing life healthy has us totally stumped. How can he not do it if we are still adapting to his incredible 24/7 training to sculpt the entire body, after managing to conquer his quick routines to strengthen the glutes and abdomen (a real blast, but very effective, we already warned). And if that wasn’t enough, beyond showing us some of the delicacies on its healthy and balanced menu, Khloé wanted to share with her followers what her new pantry is like. It may seem like a strange thing to display; but when it comes to a Kardashian, the anticipation is palpable. How not to do it if they always end leaving us absolutely fascinated (yes, we include ourselves) and, on this occasion, it has not been for less.

We could assure, without risk of being mistaken, that there is not one person who has not been speechless when contemplating the spectacular pantry that Khloé has in her house. It is a true paradise, where order and cleanliness prevail in that room. The truth is, many of us would like to adopt that pristine order in the pantry and in the kitchen.

This is the culinary paradise of Khloé Kardashian

If you are not a lover of order and good food, Khloé Kardashian’s pantry will make you change your mind. And if you already are, she will amaze you. In the “closet” (as she colloquially calls it) nothing is at her free will. Everything is carefully labeled and even, organized by categories.

For example, as we can see and Khloé herself confirmed, on the lower shelves the food is classified in boxes where you can see writing: noodles, crackers, extra cookies, etc. In this sense, if you also want recreate its pristine orderyou can opt for these wicker-effect baskets -available in various colors- which, in addition to being super versatile, are on sale.

If you keep looking around the room, you can spot a condiment rack, where sauces and dressings are sorted on convenient revolving trays. They do not take up much space and are very easy to use.

on top of these two practical shelves, are his collection of cookies in practical jars, which share the spotlight with more noodles, dried fruits and nuts. It could be said that it is the shelf of the healthiest snacks. Yes indeed, the jars are also neatly labeled. If you also want to follow that trend of order, you can opt for this practical labeller that will help you classify and give the room a sense of homogeneity.

Continuing through the living room, a shelf stands out where put away your cookbookswhat they guard their huge glassware of cheeses and desserts. And, of course, another shelf where all kinds of toppings as toppings or sprinkles, stored in convenient cereal dispensers.

And that’s not all, no. Who said that pantries could only have food? Khloé has a practical shelf where store your china plate and cup sets with floral motifs. AND, there are even works of art! Everything we can imagine is there, in those square meters. Of course, well classified and labeled.

