Keith Lee assures that Brock Lesnar did more for him than anyone

Keith Lee has been one of the most recent All Elite Wrestling hires. Lee had a prominent role in WWE, especially during his time at NXT, where he managed to become the first and only fighter to hold both men’s singles championships at the same time (The NXT Championship and the North American). Prior to his promotion to the main roster, Lee participated in the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match, where he faced Brock Lesnar.

During a recent appearance on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, Keith Lee discussed his interaction with Brock Lesnar in that match, and how Lesnar did more for him than anyone else could. Here we leave you with the most outstanding statements of his, transcript courtesy of 411 Wrestling:

On his interaction with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020

“He (Brock Lesnar) has always been very good to me. It’s not something you expect considering the stories going around and what you have. The reality is that he didn’t even know he was in the Rumble until two hours before. They bring a lot of people. The whole locker room was packed, and I said, “I don’t want to get in the way.” You keep between a rock and a hard place, and then you realize that it’s your turn. You’re like, ‘Here we go.’ I don’t know what’s going on and then they start fixing everything and there’s a meeting because the Rumble is basically built around Brock. I was able to chat with him and we worked things out“.

On thinking he might have to fight Lesnar and how Lesnar did more for him than anyone could

“They wanted a moment and I think that moment was probably between me and Riddle, but he had issues with (Brock) at the time, so they gave it to me. We really didn’t do much. Just from the tour, and this is what he did – this Rumble happens and everybody has these ideas and Brock is like, ‘Great, awesome, for sure’, then the bell rings and he’s just throwing people away. ‘Whatever you said you wanted to do doesn’t matter anymore because I don’t remember it or I don’t care.’ I’m backstage and I’m like, ‘That’s not what they said, that’s not what they said. I’m going to have to fight him because I’m not going to lose control (laughs).’ When I got out, they wrapped me up because Undisputed ERA hurt my ankle the week before. I have full adrenaline because I’m going to fight this guy.

I walk out, without selling anything. The walk wasn’t about the Rumble, it was about, ‘I might have to fight this guy.’ I get there and it’s like, ‘Oh, he wants to work. Agree. We’ll put on a show.’ You can feel it. He’s selling me on the drop and I’m like, ‘That guy did more for me in four seconds than almost anyone could’. At that moment she knew: “Let’s make this last.” Take 40 seconds and stare at yourself. Let him make the first move and go from there.’ It was incredible. Paul (Heyman) is brilliant at what he does. All that made it a very special three minutes.. Him and Roman did that and created potential great matches in the future and oh well.”

Following a memorable NXT stint, Lee was promoted to the main roster in 2020, making his debut on Monday Night Raw. However, his passage through the red mark did not end up convincing the board, being released during the wave of layoffs on November 4 last year. Once his non-compete clause with WWE expired, Keith Lee signed with AEW, making his debut on the episode of AEW Dynamite on March 9 of this year.

