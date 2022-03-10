Keanu Reeves is the new Batman from DC Comics.

At the same time that Robert Pattinson steals the show and receives the best comments as protagonists of the new film version of The Batman after its successful world premiere, DC reveals that the actor Keanu Reevesstar of such famous sagas as The Matrix and Jhon Wick, will be his new Batman Animated! That’s right, the actor will be part of a new Warner Bros cartoon film that will be released on May 20 entitled Super-Pet Leaguefocusing on the adventures lived by Krypto, Ace, Bat-can and Streaky, who will face Lex Luthor.

to the voice of Keanu Reeves What Batman, adds the participation of Dwayne Johnsonthe Rock, in the voice of Krypto, Superman’s dog, and of kevin hart like Ace, the Bat-can. Check out the hilarious trailer in which Batman (Keanu) has a curious conversation with Ace while they refer to the origins of the dark character from Gotham City and other famous films of the superhero such as the trilogy of Christopher Nolan starring Christian bale.

DC League of Super-Pets | batman-trailer

