KB9 ALWAYS BELIEVED: Thibaut Courtois revealed what Karim Benzema told him during the break at the Santiago Bernabéu

Karim Benzema never stopped believing. She showed it on the court, yes. We all saw it. But KB9’s faith and confidence were present even in the worst moment of the tie.

At half-time in the match at the Santiago Bernabéu, just when PSG was winning the series by 2 touchdowns, the historic French striker approached Thibaut Courtois to tell him not to lose his cool, because he was going to convert no matter what.

“Karim told me at the break: ‘Don’t worry, I’m sure I’ll score a goal today’. And nothing, he has pulled the team up there. He went to put pressure on the goalkeeper, that’s how the first goal came. And then the second and, above all, the third, which is a great goal”recounted Thibuin an interview with Real MadridTV.

The captain knew that he was going to bring Real Madrid back into the match. But he not only he did that. He then came up with the equalizing goal on aggregate and subsequently sealed the somersault. He may not have predicted that (a hat-trick in a span of 17 minutes), but he did know that, by pressing high, they could finish off those led by Mauricio Pochettino.

Take a look at what he said to The giraffe before it exploded The White House: “After the second goal he told me: ‘Tell them to keep going up, push them, press with me, I’ll come out. Follow me and follow me’. And nothing. Many times Karim comes down and says something to me. It is what he has done. It was incredible that, just after 2-1, we scored the third”.

Benzema, according to the Belgian Guardian (and millions of others), is the best 9 on the planet: “Karim is the best 9, I think. He is amazing in training and also today. He has been very good. He has pulled the team. And he shows why perhaps he could have won the Ballon d’Or. Obviously, without winning collective trophies (last year) it is more difficult for him to be rewarded individually, but Karim has already shown for many years why he is the best 9”.

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema has recorded 8 goals and 1 assist in 7 games played in the current UEFA Champions League. Switched on.

Did you know…? Karim Benzema has accumulated 30 goals and 12 assists in 33 games played this season with Real Madrid. At 34 years of age, he is experiencing the best moment of his career.