Katy Perry Reveals We’ve Been Singing the Lyrics to Firework Wrong

There is no doubt that the song fire work by Katy Perry is one of the best songs of his career, which represents empowerment and self-esteem, however, despite the fact that many of his fans sing the lyrics out loudthe truth is that They have been singing it wrong.

What do the lyrics of Katy Perry’s song Firework really say?

While Katy Perry may be happy that everyone will forever love his popular song fire workthe truth is that there is a part of the lyrics that we have been singing wrong.

The current American Idol judge, on the March 6 episode, corrected her partner Luke Bryan. Who sang the chorus to one of his biggest hits.

“It’s not ‘up, up, up,’ and it’s not ‘ahh, ahh, ahh either.‘” the 37-year-old singer revealed.

“Well, how is it then? Because I’ve been dying to know all these yearsBryan replied back.

“It’s ‘awe, awe, awe. AW-E’ (amazement, in Spanish)”, she answered.

To which his partner said: “Is that word in the dictionary?”

“It’s ‘awe, awe, awe,’ everyone. Do it right!Katy Perry added.

Katy Perry then posted a video of the show’s moment on her social media, adding the following caption. “For the official registration of the song, is ‘awe’ and not ‘up’. Is ‘firework’ (fireworks) and not fireworksss”.

In a second photograph of the same publicationexplains that the song was inspired by a excerpt from the book In the path (1951) by Jack Kerouac.

“The only people for me are the crazy ones, those who are crazy to live, crazy to talk, crazy to save themselves, wishing for everything at the same time, those who never yawn or say a common place, but it burns, burns, burns, like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders through the stars and in the middle you see the central blue light and everyone says ‘Awww!’”