Karim Benzema and the memes stun PSG for the failure in the Champions League

Is there a more suitable setting for a historic night in the Champions League? Yes, it’s called the Santiago Bernabéu and although at the beginning of the game it began with the confirmation of Kylian Mbappé as the best player in the worldbut ran into an almighty Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé did show his quality in the match and only in the second leg did he score three goals, unfortunately for the Frenchman, two were disallowed. PSG had a spectacular first half, but, Champions League nights taste different when Real Madrid plays.

PSG represents modern football in the Champions League, full of millions of euros and many bombastic signings, while Real Madrid represents that traditional mysticism of the tournament… an almost almost fight between good and evil.

After 45 minutes, the PSG fans -and those of Barcelona- were between laughter and happiness, but the only one, the incomparable, the world famous, the always imitated, but never equaled… the ‘Quitarrisas’ for the second half.

Karim Benzema came out in Ballon d’Or mode and with a Santiago Bernabéu wanting to see a historic comeback, Real Madrid was in charge of turning the tables on PSG and with three goals from the Frenchman (but Real Madrid’s) and a brain like Luka Modric’s, they managed to turn it around and qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals.

The memes overwhelm PSG for the comeback against Real Madrid

Neither Kylian Mbappé nor Neymar nor Lionel Messi were enough to end Real Madrid. One of the worst failures in the history of PSG, because they brought together that trident of cracks to become champions of the Champions League, but once again they remain on the shore.