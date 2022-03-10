Josh Peck will also be part of the brilliant cast of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”.

The American artist is known worldwide for starring alongside Drake Bell in the comedy “Drake and Josh.” (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Oppenheimer will be the next big movie Christopher Nolanwho dazzled the audience with Tenet in 2020. The acclaimed filmmaker is aiming this time for a biographical production focused on the life of the theoretical physicist who was considered the father of the nuclear bomb and a historical figure of the Second World War. Cillian Murphy leads a cast made up of brilliant stars like Rami Malek, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and, more recently, Josh Peck.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

As reported by the magazine Variety, The American actor will give life to Kenneth Bainbridge a scientist who was involved in the Manhattan Project, a key title used by the United States operation in its attempts to develop nuclear weapons during the Great War.

Cillian Murphy will play theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer, considered the father of the atomic bomb. (Universal Pictures)

Peck began his career in the late 1990s when he was part of the amanda show, in which he appeared for 35 episodes in the role of Josh Nichols. His final leap to fame came with his main role in Drake and Joshthe hit sitcom that aired from 2004 to 2007. He acted in movies like The Wackness, What Goes Up, Battle of the Year, Bukowski, Danny Collins, and in the original voice of Eddie in the franchise of The ice Age.

Coming soon, he will star 13: The Musical, along with Debra Messing, for the Netflix catalog. Also, it was confirmed that she will return to her famous role in Nickelodeon for the revival of icarly, starring his former cast partner, Miranda Cosgrove. The first season of the series can be seen through Paramount +.

“Drake and Josh” aired between 2004 and 2007. (Nickelodeon)

Who are the cast of Oppenheimer?

J. Robert Oppenheimer will be played by Murphy (Peaky Blinders and Dunkirk) on a biopic that delves into the background of the scientist’s contribution to the creation of the atomic bomb . Blunt will be the biologist and botanist Kitty Oppenheimer, while Downey Jr. will play the founder of the American commission behind this plan, Lewis Strauss. Matt Damon will be Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project; and Pugh will play the role of psychiatrist Jean Tatlock. More actors will put themselves in the shoes of people who really existed and played a key role in the context of the development of nuclear weapons in the US.

Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie and Rami Malek are also part of the cast of the upcoming film directed by Christopher Nolan. (Getty Images)

In addition to those mentioned above, the cast will include the supporting participation of Michael Angarano, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh and Matthew Modine. The director’s chair will be occupied by Nolan and the film will be distributed by Universal Pictures, a production company that will invest 100 million dollars to bring the director’s vision to the big screen based on American Prometheusthe Robert Oppenheimer biography written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin . The book was a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Official poster of the biopic “Oppenheimer”. (Universal Pictures)

The official release date of Oppenheimer in the United States it is July 21, 2023.

KEEP READING:

The movie Oppenheimer continues to add stars: Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie and Rami Malek among the newcomers

Another spin-off will come to the universe of The Walking Dead

Matt Reeves, director of Batmana week after its premiere: “I needed to do a different story”