Josh Peck joins the cast of Oppenheimer, the new Christopher Nolan film

Josh Peck is a famous 35-year-old American actor, comedian, producer and director, internationally recognized for having played Josh Nichols on the hit Nickelodeon show Drake & Joshin which he starred alongside Drake Bell and Miranda Cosgrove from 2004 to 2008. In addition, his work extends to other famous series such as true jackson, victorious, The Big Bang Theoryand more recent projects like How I Met Your Father and Turner & Hooch.

This March 9, it was reported (via Variety) what Josh Peck would join the cast of the new film by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer. This biographical feature film features a very interesting cast, including Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves Jr., Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, among others.

Josh Peck joined the spectacular production with filming already underway. The incorporation of Peck to the project could be the most surprising so far, since his participation in cinema is usually scarce. There are currently no details on who he will play. Peck In this new Universal film, however, it is hoped that the studio’s top brass will give more details very soon.

Oppenheimer it is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert OppenheimerPulitzer Prize-winning work, written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. This recounts the life of the theoretical physicist and creator of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy will star in the film in the role of the scientist, and so far no further details of the remaining characters have been released. The distribution rights of this film belong to Universal and it has a premiere scheduled for July 21, 2023.

Although Christopher Nolan I have never directed a biographical drama before, the expectations of the film are high. The work of this Academy Award-nominated director is expected to successfully transport the original story to the big screen. Certainly, the public always trusts that the filmmaker will be able to satisfy them with any of his projects, and that is because his extensive career supports him. Among his most notable films are The Dark Knight TrilogyThe origin – 86%, Dunkirk – 92%, Interstellar – 71%, Tenet- 83%, among many others.

