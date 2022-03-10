Josh Peck Joins the Cast of Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie | Films

liliana carmona

The filmmaker’s new film is titled ‘Oppenheimer’ and is full of big stars

Josh Peck continues to reap great successes in his career. After recording her participation in the second season of the reboot of ‘icarly’,

the actor of ‘Drake & Josh’ joined the cast of the next movie Christopher Nolanwho is known for his work in ‘tenet’, the Batman trilogy with Christian Bale and ‘The Origin’.

According to information from the Variety portal, Peck will be part of the cast of ‘Oppenheimers’, tape that will be set in World War II.

In this film, the 35-year-old actor will play Kenneth Bainbridge, a scientist who was involved in the Manhattan Project, the code name for the US project to develop nuclear weapons in that historical period.

Who is part of the cast of the new Christopher Nolan movie?

Tape ‘Oppenheimer’ It is full of big stars. Cillian Murphy (‘Peaky Blinders’) will play J.Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who contributed to the creation of the atomic bomb; while Emily Blunt will be the biologist and botanist Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon will be Leslie Groves Jr. the director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. It will be Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the United States Atomic Energy Commission.

And there are even more Hollywood stars! Florence Pugh (Black Widow) will play psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie will play theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Josh Hartnett will play scientist Ernest LawrenceRami Malek, Michael Angarano, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh and Matthew Modine They complete the cast.

The film will be backed by Universal Pictures, which costs $100 million to produce, and is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.