José Luis Moreno and his partner wanted to have Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Glow and Darkness’

Alexander Roemmer, ex-partner of José Luis Moreno, declared this Wednesday before the judge of the National High Court as a witness in the ‘Titella case’. The Argentine businessman has confirmed that the television producer cheated him, according to his statement, of 35 million euros for Glow&Darknessa “very mediocre” series on the life of Saint Francis of Assisi that claimed to have Leonardo Dicaprio among your cast.

Roemmers has stated before the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 2, Ismael Moreno, that he feels cheated by the ventriloquist, as revealed by Europa Press. The alleged scam dates back to 2016, when the Argentine tycoon triumphed with the musical Franciscus, which he brought to Spain two years later at the hands of Moreno. To carry out this task, both entrepreneurs founded a joint ventureDreamlight International Productions, which Roemmers claims was “entirely financed” by him through another company of his, Franciscus Productions.

The alleged victim of Moreno’s scam has denied what the producer declared before the judge two weeks ago and has made it clear that the series was not made, that the chapters were defective and that the script of Glow&Darkness did not fit his vision of what would be a production centered on the figure of a saint not having enough spiritual depth.

The Argentine businessman Alejandro Roemmers has testified as a witness in the ‘Titella case’.

The Argentine businessman even corrected part of the story devised by Moreno after learning that the producer did not believe in God. As he would have pointed out to the judge, he himself was in charge of “modifying the spiritual part of the series” because, in his opinion, he did not have a high level.

He has also provided details about his functions at the head of the production and about the contract that both signed. Roemmers, as he has argued, he was not only the capitalist partner who financed the series: he was also in charge of the direction, production and even of the scenarios.

In that work, he would have even traveled to Malta to examine the studies in charge of the special effects. Moreno himself assured in his statement as investigated before the magistrate that the series on Francisco de Asís could compete visually with The last Samurai.

Interested platforms

Roemmers has confirmed that traveled to Morocco, one of the locations chosen for filming, where he verified the progress of the production. Of course, contrary to what Moreno stated, he would never have pointed out that the 35 million contributed to the Dreamlight company might not be enough to face such an ambitious production.

However, on his trip to North Africa, Roemmers did find that there was a great display and he was pleased to meet the director of photography José Luis Alcaine, with whom he would have coincided in highlighting the benefits of some of the scenes that were filmed.

The producer has explained that if he signed a contract with Moreno to carry out this project, it was because thought the series would sell to Amazon at a rate of five million euros per episode. And all this, because Moreno had already sold another production to the American company: ‘Reinas’.

At one point Movistar also tried to take over the series, but the amount offered (3 million and a plus based on its success) would be far from what was initially proposed. Roemmers has pointed out that if finally one of the two companies had contributed those amounts, he would not have felt cheated.

hollywood sign

Denise Richards, Jane Seymour and Joan Collins participated in ‘Glow and Darkness’.

Initially, and before viewing any chapter, Roemmers was convinced that Glow&Darkness It would have a great cast of protagonists. In the casting they would have even considered having a well-known face from Hollywood such as Leonardo Dicaprio. Ultimately, the series featured Denise Richards, Jane Seymour, and Joan Collins in its cast.

However, he has maintained that he does not know the personnel costs and that, although he tried to be aware of more logistical details, never got access to them, despite the fact that he sent his goddaughter – who had studied cinema – to provide them with part of the material. However, the subsequent viewing of part of the first three episodes served to make sure that the series was “very mediocre”.

The filming of the series also had moments of anxiety, according to the Argentine businessman. Its future came into danger when Moreno threatened to withdraw and leave it halfway alleging that it had other productions.

At that point, Moreno would have offered Roemmers to give him the series, but the Argentine had a special interest in the production ending, so he decided to contribute two million more and set a salary for Moreno for completing at least the first season.

To questions from Moreno’s own defense, Roemmers explained that he appointed three people to verify the expenses incurred by Dreamlight. One of them, former Argentine rugby player Agustín Pichot, warned him that had observed irregularities.

Specifically, Pichot revealed to him that Moreno “was giving away the money” and that the series suffered from “a lack of control and absolute discipline”. However, Luis María Ansón, the person who was in charge of introducing Moreno and Roemmers, told the Argentine businessman that the ventriloquist was a respectable person.

