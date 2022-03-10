José Antonio Núñez is shaping up to assume command in Gallos

The name of José Antonio Núñez gains strength to assume the position of Gallos Blancos, after the sudden departure of Gabriel Solares, Greg Taylor and Manuel Velarde from the club

Jose Antonio Nuneztitle of Gold of Sinaloaand Fernando Arcemanager of the Xolos from Tijuanawould be the ones chosen by Jorgealberto Hank to take the reins of the Roosters of Queretarodue to the disaffiliation of Gabriel Solares, Greg Taylor and Manuel Velardein the absence of making it official, according to sources informed ESPN.

Jose Antonio Nunez has been in command of Gold of Sinaloa and was one of those responsible for hiring Diego Armando Maradona in 2015, for the Culiacán team, while Fernando Arce will have a second stage in the Gallos de Querétaro.

Anthony Nunez was already in the Rooster High Performance Center (CEGAR) and since yesterday he took the reins of the team, which had to change directors, because the previous one was disaffiliated, because of the brawl between fans of Queretaro and Atlas.

For its part, Fernando Arce was in charge of roosters in the first stage of the administration of the group that commands Jorge Alberto Hank. He had a step as director of the Xolos and now back to the set Queretaroto reorder the directing set Hernan Cristante.

to the players of the roosters They were told that the conditions of their current contract would be respected, as long as the new administration continued.

Anthony Nunez will serve as the chairman of the roostersin which the equipment is sold, as indicated by the Mexican Soccer Federation. Jorgealberto’s group has all of 2022 to sell the team.

The new administration already operates in the club, after the dismissal of Adolf Rios, which was announced on Wednesday. In the FMF and inside the club it is recognized that it is difficult for the team to continue in the square, but the government of Queretaro has made an emphasis on keeping the franchise in the Corregidora Stadium.

Information from Omar Flores Aldana was used in this report.