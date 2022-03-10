John Cena and The Rock will compete at the Nickelodeon Awards

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena are two of the biggest Superstars in WWE history. The Rock marked an era in the McMahon company before making his leap to the world of cinema, where he has managed to reach the top, becoming one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. Johnson is also a businessman, who likes to stay in the best physical shape possible.

On the other hand, John Cena has been a 16-time world champion and the face of the company during the PG era. Just like “The Rock”, Cena also made the leap to Hollywood, where he is gradually gaining more relevance. Without going any further, we have seen him be part of such well-known sagas as “The Fast and the Furious” or “Transformers”. In addition, he has starred in one of the series of the moment, “Peacemaker”, which has been a resounding success with critics and viewers.

In this sense, it seems that both “The Rock” and John Cena had a great 2021. And, according to PWInsider, both have been nominated for the “Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award” for Favorite Movie Actor. Sasha Banks is also nominated for Favorite Female Sports Star. In addition, the movie “Jungle Cruise,” starring The Rock, is nominated for Favorite Movie and the reboot from John Cena’s “Wipeout” is nominated for Favorite Reality Show.

The next confrontation between Cena and “The Rock” will not take place in a ring. The prizes will be delivered during the Kids Choice 2022, which will be broadcast on April 9 on Nickelodeon. The show will be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski.

