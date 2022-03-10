Jim Ross responds after his voice was edited in The Undertaker video

The Hall of Fame member has offered his opinion regarding the controversial decision that WWE made in a promotional video. The leading sports entertainment company chose to remove his voice while narrating some of the great classic moments of The Undertaker’s career, in the face of his nomination to the WWE Hall of Fame. Jim Ross questioned this decision and considers that WWE would be depriving fans of living those scenes as they were in the past.

Taking advantage of the recording of his latest podcast, Grilling JR, the legendary commentator dedicated a few minutes to discuss this controversy. Ross thinks that WWE ordered the video tribute to The Undertaker to be edited to remove his voice of those classic moments in which he was in charge of the narration. For JR, this is a product of the war between companies that submerges AEW and WWE. In addition, he questioned said decision, considering it unfair because he felt that he had not treated the company badly when he worked in the past.

“Is it possible that this war has caused the guy who composed the soundtrack of the greatest moments of Undertaker’s career to be removed from the orchestra? Is it a selfish or vindictive decision? I did not leave WWE leaving them behind or without having done my job.”

Jim Ross continued to discuss the matter, this time approaching it from the perspective of fans of the wrestling industry. JR considers that this decision hinders the visualization of those classic moments and even ironically declaring that WWE could hire someone to dub his voice in one of the most iconic scenes of The Undertaker narrated by him, the moment when he threw Mankind from the top of the cell.

“It’s not fair to the fans. Why wouldn’t the fans be interested in hearing the narration of the moment? Are they intending to dub someone else’s voice just when Undertaker throws Mick Foley from the top of the cell in June 1998?

It seems that Jim Ross will remain away from WWE for a while, due to the quarrels that both bring. This would not be the first time that the company led by Vince McMahon and Tony Khan decided to edit their videos to dispense with JR’s narration. Even Ross himself has referred to WWE in the past as “arrogant and omnipotent.”

