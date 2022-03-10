Jennifer Lopez is shocked that she and Ben Affleck are back together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reunited after being separated for almost two decades. Lopez says that she is happy to be in a relationship with her ex-fiancé, but she is surprised that they have found their way back after all these years. This is what J.Lo had to say about their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez talks about her movie ‘Marry Me’

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lopez opened up about her career and relationships. she says about her her movie Marry me it’s about love and the bumpy road some of us must travel to get there.

“I think it’s a movie about the journey to love and how we think we’re making all these mistakes along the way with these relationships,” says Lopez. “And you’re trying to figure out yourself, and you’re trying to find your way, and then one day you realize you needed to learn all those things to get to where you belonged, where your true home is, to your true love. And that’s what the movie is about.”

lopez says Marry me reflects your real life. Her character, Kat, is a pop star who finds out that her soon-to-be husband cheated on her just before they were due to marry in front of a packed concert. Instead of feeling sorry for herself, Kat decides to marry a man in the audience holding a sign that says “Marry Me.” She decides to accept the proposal and gets married in front of the public.

Jennifer Lopez is shocked that she and Ben Affleck got together

Lopez also spoke with DeGeneres about meeting Affleck. She says that it was an unexpected meeting and that no one was more surprised by their meeting than they were. “You could never imagine that something like this could happen,” says Lopez after DeGeneres asks if she had any idea that she would get back together with Affleck after 18 years. “It’s a beautiful thing,” she adds.

During an interview with the presenters of the viewLópez talks about second chances in love. When asked about this by Joy Behar, Lopez replies, “Second chances, if you can get one, I highly recommend it.” She didn’t go into further detail, but it was clear she was referring to her rekindled romance with Affleck.

Ben Affleck tries not to talk about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Although Affleck and Lopez are happy to be back together, they are doing their best not to talk too much about the details of their relationship. During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Affleck revealed very little about his personal life.

“One of the hardest lessons I’ve learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world,” Affleck tells the publication. “There are some things that are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their privacy in that they are not shared with the rest of the world.”

Affleck says he’s also learning to set boundaries. “I feel more comfortable just learning to find a line between the things I want to share and the things I don’t,” says Affleck. “I don’t know if it’s good or bad. I do not. I know I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and direct way, I tell you, I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper. I’m going to exercise a little restraint.

