Jennifer Lopez is shocked that she and Ben Affleck are back together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reunited after being separated for almost two decades. Lopez says that she is happy to be in a relationship with her ex-fiancé, but she is surprised that they have found their way back after all these years. This is what J.Lo had to say about their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez talks about her movie ‘Marry Me’

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lopez opened up about her career and relationships. she says about her her movie Marry me it’s about love and the bumpy road some of us must travel to get there.

