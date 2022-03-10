Jennifer Lopez honors the women who inspire her, who are they?

As well as Sofia Vergara paid tribute to the amazing women who inspire her every day, Jennifer Lopez dedicated an emotional post on Instagram to honor various colleagues, friends and family members, as part of Women’s History Month.

On Tuesday, March 8, International Women’s Day, several celebrities raised their voices on social networks, each with powerful messages that highlight the importance of the fight for women’s equality, or loaded with love and admiration towards their peers.

JLo, who will receive the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022, which will be held next Tuesday, March 18, did the same, and together with a photo album, she celebrated the lives of several people who have marked her life.

Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Getty Images

Previously, in an interview with the magazine ‘Rolling Stone’, Jennifer Lopez revealed how difficult it was to achieve fame, coming from a poor neighborhood. In that talk, the 52-year-old singer emphasized the role that, without intending to, her mother played in her, by demanding a discipline from her at home that, in the long run, helped her to be tenacious and not give up, characteristics that They pushed her to achieve her artistic goals.

Hence, ‘La Diva del Bronx’ has opened this feminine photo album with a picture with her mother, Mrs. Guadalupe Rodriguezwho has also performed with her on more than one occasion, the most recent being the mother-daughter interpretation of the song ‘Sweet Caroline’, in 2021.

JLo showed that, as a good Latina, family is paramount for her. Hence the second image was with Lynda and Leslieher two sisters, whom she always keeps close to her, despite the multiple commitments that fame implies.

The singer and actress who recently returned to the cinema with the help of Malumawith the romantic movie, ‘Mary Me’, wrote in this postwhich already exceeds 656,000 likes the next:

Every day, every day, I am inspired by so many talented and amazing women. We really do make the world go round. For the muses of my life and my beautiful family and friends… (…). We celebrate in your honor.” jlo

The star of Puerto Rican descent, who a few days ago commemorated 14 years since her debut as a mother, used powerful hashtags empowerment, #womenwithoutlimits, #notenemoslimites, #bosses.

Also, among the females who swooned in this moving publication, is Ana CarballosaJLo’s head photographer, with whom she has shown that her creative team is made up mainly of women with whom, in addition to a working relationship, she maintains a beautiful friendship.

See below what other celebrities Jennifer Lopez mentioned in her tribute to the women who inspire her to be the great superstar that she is: Barbra Streisand, Rita Moreno, Beezy, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Tabitha Domo, jae rae, Kim Burse, Loren Ridinger, Leah Remini.

And, it is worth noting that this list was also present Selenasinger who, in a certain way, opened the doors of fame to Jennifer Lopez, who played her in her biographical film released in 1997.

