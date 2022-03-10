Jennifer López and Karol G clone the daring style of Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez and Carol G They have very Caribbean styles mixed with the trends of the moment. kim kardashianfor his part, is always at the forefront of fashion and uses it to his advantage with extravagant and daring outfits. Reviewing the social networks of the three, we realized that the singers cloned the influencer in style. Who will be your favourite?

pink coat

Kim K chose a pink coat that was the envy of many. Photo: Instagram.

In October 2021, kim kardashian uploaded to their networks a look special. The influencer was shown wearing a super, very voluminous, pink coat that covered her from ankles to neck and that seemed to be taken from the Matrix due to its structure. Kim added some shiny silver boots and bag, black sunglasses and XXL silver hoops.

For her part, JLo opted for a puffer coat in the same color as the influencer’s. Photo: Instagram.

In this case, the one who cloned her was Jennifer Lopezin February of this year, with a total look pink oversized puffer coat paired with a bandeau top and maxi A-line skirt. kim kardashian. What do you think?

overall jumpsuit

Kim Kardashian drew attention on the networks for this total look in pink. Photo: Instagram.

Continuing with the aesthetics of pink, kim kardashian At the end of last year, she opted for a full jumpsuit in this color along with feathered sleeves and extra straight hair. The outfit, signed by Balenciaga. It was super criticized by some and loved by others. We believe that it was the month in which Kim found her new and daring style at the hands of this Spanish luxury brand.

Karol G dared to clone Kim with this Cavalli jumpsuit. Photo: Instagram.

Carol G posted on his Instagram that same month a look too much like the millionaire. In this case, the singer chose a total jumpsuit in animal print along with a coat in the same print, but designed by Roberto Cavalli. Her straight hair, her glasses, and the way her coat fell, made the photo look just like hers. kim kardashian. Coincidence or not?

Two outfits almost the same in three different women. It is clear that both Jennifer Lopez What Carol G were the ones who cloned but was it kim kardashian the one that stood out the most or the singers?