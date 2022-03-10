Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separate due to work commitments

After 17 years of separation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to reconcile last year. However, the various work commitments of both cause that on many occasions they have to live their love from a distance. March puts them to the test again.

Just a month ago, a source close to Entertainment Tonight, revealed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy being together again and even do not rule out that in the coming months they can re-engage and marry. Despite this, work has distanced them and fate has them tested again.

The ‘Diva del Bronx’ is the protagonist of ‘The Mother’, a Netflix movie that is filmed in Spainand whose filming was stopped due to an outbreak of a massive contagion in the filming team, although it is already back in the Canary Islands to continue with the recordings.

In that movie, Jennifer Lopez plays a hit woman trying to escape muggers and trying to remain anonymous to protect her daughter. In addition, he shares credits with Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Lucy Páez.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck awaits the premiere of “Deep Water” where he shared roles with his ex-partner Ana de Armasis in the post-production of ‘The Flash’, in addition to four other projects that could occupy it in the coming years.

They rule out breaking up soon

Despite the distance, Jennifer Lopez assured in an interview with ‘The Rolling Stone’ that she does not see a break with Ben Affleck close, She assures that she is very happy with her personal and professional life, in addition to the fact that she considers that both continue to grow for the better.

“I feel that what we have found again is much more important and we know how to protect it and live our lives, what to share and what not to share.. We have a more balanced situation now, we benefit from the experience and wisdom that we have been acquiring over the years (…) We have learned a lot, we know what is real, what is not real, “reflected JLo.