Jennifer Lawrence’s 9 Best Roles That Aren’t Katniss Everdeen

Jennifer Lawrence kicked off her career in the film industry with her role in the 2010 film Winter’s Bone. However, she can credit her well-known presence in the acting profession for her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in the film series The Hunger Games based on the novels by Suzanne Collins.

Since her breakout, Lawrence has garnered four Oscar nominations, winning one for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. She was one of the youngest winners of the Oscar for best actress at just 22 years old. She took a short break from the spotlight in 2018 until her appearance in the 2021 film. Don’t Look Up.

9 Winter’s Bone Features Lawrence’s Movie Role

Winter‘ s Bone is a 2010 film based on Daniel Woodrell’s 2006 novel of the same title. Winter ‘ s Bone features Lawrence in the title role as an impoverished teenager named Ree Dolly, who lives just outside the Ozarks in Missouri. Her family’s poverty forces Ree to discover the location of her absent father in order to prevent her eviction.

Lawrence was nominated for Best Actress at just 20 years old for her role in Winter ‘s B one, making her the second-youngest nominee in the category at the time. Winter’s Bone touches on serious topics, such as the importance of family and the tragedies of poverty.

8 Lawrence Trained Intensively For The Role Of Mystique

Shortly after Winter’s BoneLawrence starred in another of her most iconic roles: Mystique in the film franchise X Men. Mystique makes her first appearance in the 2011 Matthew Vaughn film. X-Men: First Class. Lawrence would go on to play the shape-shifting mutant again until the 2016 X-Men movie. : Apocalypse.

While Rebecca Romijin plays Mystique’s early roles in the franchise, Lawrence’s dedication to this role shows in the films. from x men . Her transformation into Mystique took her about eight hours to complete the demanding role.

7 Lawrence Won An Oscar For Silver Linings Playbook At Just 22 Years Old

Silver LiningsPlaybook is a 2012 romantic comedy based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel of the same title. Silver Linings Playbook stars Lawrence alongside Bradley Cooper who plays his love interest named Pat. For her role as Tiffany, Lawrence won the Oscar for best actress at just 22 years old.

Silver Linings Playbook follows Pat’s quest to reunite with his estranged wife after eight months of treatment for her bipolar disorder at a mental health facility. Pat meets his best friend’s sister-in-law, a recent widow named Tiffany, with whom he bonds over his mental health issues. The couple ends up falling in love after Pat realizes his love for Tiffany, despite meeting his wife.

6 Passengers was directed by the director of The Imitation Game

passengers is a 2016 science fiction film with elements of romance directed by Morten Tyldum, best known for his directing contribution to the 2014 historical drama The Imitation Game, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. passengers is based on an EC Comics story titled 50 Girls 50, which was published in the 1950s.

passengers stars Lawrence opposite Chris Pratt as two people aboard a spaceship bound for a colony 60 light-years from Earth. However, the characters of Lawrence and Pratt wake up from their hibernation 90 years too early.

5 Lawrence stars as self-taught millionaire Joy Mangano

Joy is a 2015 biographical film written and directed by David O. Russell, also known for another Lawrence film titled Silver Linings Playbook. Lawrence portrays Joy Mangano, a highly successful entrepreneur and inventor, early in her career.

Joy It opens in the 90s, when Joy has not yet started her millionaire empire, and experiments with a self-rolling mop invention. Joy ends up making it big on QVC because of her innovative mops. Lawrence’s portrayal of Joy Mangano was praised by critics and was even nominated for best actress.

4 American Hustle stars several big names in acting, including Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper

Lawrence re-collaborates with director David O. Russell on the 2013 film American Hustle. American hustle It is based on an FBI chain operation in the 1970s and 1980s titled Abscam. American hustle stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams as two con artists living in New Jersey.

They work alongside Bradley Cooper’s character, an FBI agent named Richie DiMaso, to uncover the secrets of various shady politicians. Lawrence has a supporting role as Bale’s character’s wife, Rosalyn. She received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Marie Weinberg in real life.

3 Lawrence Returns To Acting In Don’t Look Up

Nolook Upstairs is a 2021 Netflix apocalyptic film written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. Don ‘ t Look Up features dominant names in the industry such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchet, Jonah Hill, and several other familiar faces. Lawrence and DiCaprio are engaged in astronomy and try to warn society about the arrival of a comet that will bring massive destruction.

However, people don’t seem to care. Don ‘ t Look Up serves as a major comeback after Lawrence’s acting hiatus since the 2018 film red sparrow. Don ‘ t Look Up was nominated for four Oscars this year, including one for best picture.

2 Lawrence Collaborates With Bradley Cooper Again For Serena

serene is a 2014 drama film based on Ron Rash’s 2008 novel of the same name and directed by Susanne Bier. Bier is also known for the 2018 film BirdBox, and for being the first female director to win a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy and a European Film Award. Bradley Cooper and Lawrence collaborate again as a married couple running a logging company in 1930s North Carolina.

Despite having big names like Cooper and Lawrence, serene It made only $5 million of its $25 million budget at the box office. It’s a forgotten Cooper and Lawrence movie, but still worth mentioning.

1 Lawrence took a break as an actress after Red Sparrow

red sparrow is a 2018 spy thriller film based on Jason Matthews’ 2013 novel of the same title. Matthews, a former CIA agent, helped produce Sparrow Red to accurately portray certain aspects of the organization. Lawrence stars as a Russian ballerina named Dominika Egorova, who becomes involved in a Russian intelligence operation in hopes of continuing the medical care of her dying mother.

red sparrow it received mixed reviews for its consistent depictions of graphic violence, but Lawrence’s performance was well received. However, Lawrence took a break from acting shortly after the premiere of Sparrow Red.