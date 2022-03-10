Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, in negotiations for “Being The Ricardos”

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman are negotiating their incorporation to “Being The Ricardos“, the next film of Aaron Sorkins (“The West Wing”).

In accordance with dead lineif they reached an agreement, Bardem and Kidman would play in this film the couple formed by the Cuban-American Desi Arnaz and the American Lucille Ball, who they succeeded with the television comedy “I Love Lucy”(1951-1957).

“Being The Ricardos” will focus on a week of production of “I Love Lucy” crossed by a personal and professional marriage crisis.

Amazon Studios and Escape Artists are behind this film that, initially, Sorkin was only going to write but later decided to also tackle as director.

A start date for the filming of “Being The Ricardos” is also not known with certainty due to the uncertainty that the pandemic has provoked in Hollywood.

Sorkin is one of the most prestigious authors on the contemporary audiovisual scene thanks to the passionate and brilliant scripts for series such as “The West Wing” (1999-2006) or “The Newsroom” (2012-2014) and films such as “A Few Good Men” (1992), “The Social Network” (2010) or “Steve Jobs” (2015).

Winner of the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “The Social Network”, Sorkin also tried his hand at directing with “Molly’s Game” (2017) and with the very recent “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020), listed as a of the main contenders for the Oscars to be held in April.

For his part, Bardem won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “No Country for Old Men” (2007), his last film to date is “The Roads Not Taken” (2020) by Sally Potter, and he has pending premiere of the new version of “Dune” with Denis Villeneuve as director and Timothée Chalamet as protagonist.

Finally, Kidman, winner of the statuette for best actress for “The Hours” (2002), presented in 2020 the series “The Undoing” on HBO and the musical “The Prom” on Netflix.

AC