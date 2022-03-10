Jack Nicholson’s biography

His drug problems and difficult relationships with his partners are part of the pages of a book that will tell the life of Jack Nicholson.

The three-time Oscar-winning actor was explored in depth in “Nicholson: A Biography” by author Marc Eliot, who has already written other biographies of such great movie figures as Clint Eastwood, Gary Grant and Walt Disney. The Lumen publishing house has just published the Spanish version of his most recent work.

In it, not only Nicholson’s career is addressed, but also his love relationships, including the most difficult of all, with Anjelica Huston, with whom he was on and off for 16 years.