Jack Nicholson’s biography
His drug problems and difficult relationships with his partners are part of the pages of a book that will tell the life of Jack Nicholson.
The three-time Oscar-winning actor was explored in depth in “Nicholson: A Biography” by author Marc Eliot, who has already written other biographies of such great movie figures as Clint Eastwood, Gary Grant and Walt Disney. The Lumen publishing house has just published the Spanish version of his most recent work.
In it, not only Nicholson’s career is addressed, but also his love relationships, including the most difficult of all, with Anjelica Huston, with whom he was on and off for 16 years.
Another of the topics to be discussed in the book is his drug problems and his involvement in the case of Roman Polanski, with whom he worked in “Chinatown” (1974), when the filmmaker was accused of abusing a minor.
Nicholson is one of only three actors to win three Oscars: for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), “Terms of Endearment” (1983) and “As Good as it Gets” (1997). His career took off with “Easy Rider” (1968) and he has played iconic characters such as Jack Torrance in “The Shining” (1980) and the Joker in “Batman” (1989). He has not worked in film since 2010.