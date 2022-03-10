It will limit WhatsApp forwarding of messages, change its form

WhatsApp will limit forwarded messages, they will be sent once

Everything seems to indicate that the famous application of WhatsApp will limit forwarded messages to be sent only once in group chat, something that will undoubtedly be very helpful for users.

That’s right, with this update the forwarding of messages, since apparently only one message can be sent to a group exclusively.

Recently, they announced that WhatsApp is working on an option that will prevent users from forwarding the same message to several chat groups within the application simultaneously, so they can only share it in a single chat of this type.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Trick to read the messages that were deleted

With the launch of the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.7.2 update, the messaging application has introduced a new limitation when forwarding messages, since the usual procedure for this action will change, as verified by WABetaInfo.

This is how, with this update, the forwarding of messages has been limited again, due to the fact that from this portal they have verified that now a message can only be sent exclusively to a group.

Once this message has been marked as forwarded, it is no longer possible to send it to more than one group at a time.

Users who attempt to do so will see a message that “Forwarded messages can only be sent to a single group chat.”

It is worth mentioning that WABetaInfo has reported that if users need to forward this message to more than one group chat, they must return to the message itself, select it and send it individually to another chat with several participants.

It is important to point out that this happens because it is no longer possible to select several group chats during the first forwarding of the message, once the message has been selected and the arrow has been pressed to share it with other contacts.

This restriction modifies the measure implemented by WhatsApp in 2020, when a new limit was introduced for forwarded messages with the aim of combating the spread of ‘fake news’ and disinformation.

Until then, it was possible to share a message with up to 20 contacts, however, as a result of this measure, the application only allowed a message to be shared once per chat or group.

On the other hand, during the last few months we have seen endless changes within the WhatsApp application and the fact is that the same company seeks to have more than satisfied users so that they do not end up migrating to another messaging application.

It should be noted that here at Show News we constantly share tricks, tips and of course the new features that you can find every day.