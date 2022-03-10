“It is doomed”, popular analyst believes that PlayStation will cease to exist in 10 years

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Right now, PlayStation is one of the biggest brands in the gaming world. Last generation it crushed the competition by selling over 100 million PlayStation 4 units and now the pace of PlayStation 5 sales indicates that it will have another successful generation. However, great giants of the industry have disappeared despite enormous triumphs, could the same happen with PlayStation? A popular analyst thinks so.

Recently, Michael Pachter, one of the most well-known analysts in the video game industry, was a guest on the RDX podcast. There, he spoke about PlayStation, assuring that the Sony brand is “doomed” to disappear in approximately 10 years.

According to Pachter, the thing about PlayStation is that while it currently has the upper hand, the reality is that it is far behind Xbox in terms of services, which seems to be the future of the industry. In other words, he believes that what Xbox has been doing with Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming in recent years will give them the impetus to take the crown away from Sony and render PlayStation irrelevant.

“I think that PlayStation is doomed and that they will cease to exist as we know them in about 10 years. They can’t compete. They have no chance to compete. They’re not a couple of years behind, it’s an immeasurable advantage,” Pachter said.

PlayStation is not with its arms crossed

Although Pachter has a point, it must be recognized that Sony has been preparing for the future for the past few years. Let us remember that in May 2019 it signed a strategic alliance with Microsoft to take advantage of its cloud infrastructure. There’s also the fact that the company bought Bungie and will use Bungie’s studio. Destiny to produce a bunch of games as a service. Nor can we forget that with PlayStation Productions they seek to expand the audience that their franchises reach with series and movies.

To this we must add that different reliable sources point out that PlayStation is preparing Spartacus. It would be the code name of the project with which Sony is looking to renew PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to deal with Xbox Game Pass. It would do this by offering a library of various games; access to classic games and even gaming in the cloud.

So while there’s no doubt that Xbox has the upper hand in terms of service, it’s not like PlayStation is sitting idly by either. Will all this be enough to save the brand in the face of imminent changes in the market or will Pachter be right? That only time will tell.

