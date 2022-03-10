Isaac Brizuela, the Chivas star who also undertook outside of football

Isaac Brizuela

March 09, 2022 5:00 p.m.

Isaac Brizuela is one of the idols Chivas who did not settle for a successful football career and thought to expand his horizons in the business world. The Mexican star followed in the footsteps of other colleagues and started his own business, which we will tell you about below.

Isaac Brizuela’s business

With much ingenuity, El Cone, as he is also affectionately known opened its business premises of natural snow marquees. When he is not playing on the court, the star of the Sacred Flock attends the local Marquesitas las Originales himself.

According to media reports such as Digital Mex, the interest of Isaac Brizuela in the food industry business he started long before he began his football career as his family owns another catering business.

Through social networks, the soccer player usually promotes his business, which has several locations in Guadalajara, Culiacán, Monterrey, Mexico City, Pachuca, Morelia, León and Durango.

