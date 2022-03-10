Is Roblox working on a PlayStation version? This is what we know

It is not new to say that mobile games are the panacea for developers today (and for some years), more and more players are trapped by titles like Fortnite, Among Us!, Free Fire or Roblox.

To give us an idea of ​​this, the global video game market by device is dominated by mobile with 45 percent, followed by consoles with 32 percent and finally computers with 23 percent, according to data from newzoo.

Roblox and PlayStation

Given the current market conditions, it is not surprising that there is a fight between title developers, hardware manufacturers and distributors, each from their trenches looking to gain ground.

An example of this is what happens with Roblox Corporation, which this week has made a peculiar move. On its platform dedicated to offering jobs within the company, one dedicated to recruiting a “Senior Software Engineer, PlayStation Console” stands out.

As a game console software engineer, you will help build and support our game engine used by millions of users around the world for the Sony PlayStation platform and other market-leading game consoles. job.

What is to come?

Roblox is one of the most popular games today, launched in 2006, little by little it has been climbing to position itself among the ten most downloaded mobile titles in the last two years, according to data from apptopia and SensorTower.

It currently has around 50 million users around the world and, although it has versions for iOS and Android, which covers the mobile sector, it is also available for other platforms such as PC and Xbox.

However, his great absence from PlayStation prevents him from reaching a significant portion of the market, so the job offer published on the official Roblox website has made specialists speculate that this would be the first step to start developing a version of the game for the Sony console.

Although this is not confirmed, the notion gains strength by taking up the words of Roblox CEO David Baszucki, who during a conference for the presentation of the company’s financial results in May of last year, said that Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Meta’s Quest “make perfect sense for Roblox,” but he declined to give a date for its arrival on these platforms.