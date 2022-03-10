Is minecraft pocket edition free?

Is minecraft pocket free?

Minecraft Pocket Edition is a game for Android and iOS that transfers the entire experience of the famous game created by Mojang to mobile terminals. It differs from Minecraft Forge because it is fully adapted to touch screens so that it is possible to play in a fun way anywhere and anytime.

Minecraft is primarily a creative game, there are no specific quests or tasks. Explore the endless world, build buildings, fight enemies, navigate through portals and enjoy unique graphics.

Previously in The Truth News We share the latest update of Minecraft 1.17, this time we bring you the pocket edition of the video game to extend your fun on all computers.

Is Minecraft pocket edition only for PC?

Is Minecraft PE only for PC?



No, the Minecraft Edition version is for universal use and can be used on all Android mobile devices. Pocket Edition includes Survival and Creative modes, multiplayer over a local Wi-Fi network, infinite worlds, caves, new biomes, mobs, towns, and much more.

How to install minecraft pocket edition?









To install the video game, you must enter the following link and choose the Minecraft PE download. After downloading and installing, entering the world of Minecraft is very simple. You just have to identify yourself and take the first steps by tapping the screen. Everything is optimized for a very comfortable mobile gaming experience.

The depth of the game means that there is always a challenge to face, and after playing solo, it is possible to delve into its extensive multiplayer options.

Can Minecraft be played for free?

minecraft free download



The Java version of Minecraft has a free version. You are not going to install it, but you are going to run it directly from your computer’s browser. Of course, it is the classic version without many additions, and without the possibility of adding Minecraft skins, texture packs or any other content.

This version, unlike Minecraft Pocket Edition, doesn’t have great game modes either, you just start in sandbox mode and that’s it. On the plus side though, you can re-create another world by choosing the size, and you can generate a link so others can join your game.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!