iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone SE 2016, comparison of features and price

With the recent introduction of the iPhone SE 3, the SE family gains one more member. A most interesting member represents an important evolution compared to its predecessors in several key respects. Aspects such as speed or connectivity that make this update one to take into account.

Specifications, a way to compare

Whether we are buying our first iPhone or renewing an old model, the new iPhone SE is very interesting. It is clear that the user experience goes far beyond mere specificationsbut these offer us a very clear vision when making comparisons.

Let’s review, then, the different characteristics of the first generation iPhone SE, from 2016, the second generation iPhone SE, from 2020, and the new third generation iPhone SE just presented.

External design and screen





iPhone SE 1 iPhone SE2 iPhone SE 3 Finish Silver, Gold, Space Gray and Rose Gold Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED Screen 4 inches 4.7 inches 4.7 inches Resolution Widescreen LCD Multi-Touch display 1136 by 640 pixels at 326 p/p Retina HD LCD display 1,334 by 750 pixels at 326 p/p Retina HD LCD display 1,334 by 750 pixels at 326 p/p True Tone No Yes Yes WIDE COLOR RANGE (P3) No Yes Yes Brightness 500 nits 625 nits 625 nits Dimensions 12.38 x 5.86 x 0.76cm 13.84 x 6.73 x 0.73cm 13.84 x 6.73 x 0.73cm Weight 113g 148g 144g Contrast 800:1 1,400:1 1,400:1 Waterproof – IP67 (up to 1 meter depth for a maximum of 30 minutes) IP67 (up to 1 meter depth for a maximum of 30 minutes)

Sensors, cameras and connectivity

IPHONE SE 1 IPHONE SE 2 IPHONE SE 3 REAR CAMERA 12 Mpx, ƒ/2.2 aperture, x5 digital zoom 12 Mpx with wide angle, ƒ/1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom 12 Mpx with wide angle, ƒ/1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom FRONTAL CAMERA 1.2 Mpx camera, ƒ/2.4 aperture 7 Mpx camera, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control 7 Mpx camera, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control sensors Touch ID Unlock, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer Touch ID Unlock, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer Touch ID Unlock, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS and GLONASS, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax with 2×2 MIMO, GPS and GLONASS, NFC, eSIM 5G (sub-6 GHz) with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (6th gen.) with 2×2 MIMO, GPS and GLONASS, NFC, eSIM

Battery





iPhone SE 1 IPHONE SE 2 IPHONE SE 3 TALK TIME up to 14 hours up to 14 hours – WEB BROWSING up to 13 hours up to 14 hours – VIDEO PLAYBACK up to 13 hours up to 13 hours up to 15 hours VIDEO PLAYBACK (IN STREAMING) – up to 8 hours up to 10 hours AUDIO PLAYBACK Up to 50 hours up to 40 hours up to 50 hours FAST CHARGE – Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter WIRELESS CHARGING No Yes Yes CONNECTOR Lightning Lightning Lightning

Chip, storage and operating system

iPhone SE 1 IPHONE SE 2 IPHONE SE 3 Chip A9 chip with 64-bit architecture A13 Bionic chip, third-generation Neural Engine A15 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU (2 performance and 4 efficiency), 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. Storage 16, 32, 64 or 128GB 64, 128 or 256GB 64, 128 or 256GB Operating System (Max) iOS 15 iOS 15 –

Price and availability





We can buy the iPhone SE (2022) at apple.com as well as at the different Apple Stores and authorized suppliers. Prices based on capabilitiesare the following:

iPhone SE (2022) 64GB: 529 euros.

iPhone SE (2022) 128GB: 579 euros.

iPhone SE (2022) 256GB: 699 euros.

The iPhone SE has its own audience, a user profile that gives little value to the news that we can see in the iPhone 14 Pro, for example. Without wanting to share with the most advanced versions, the third generation iPhone SE is an impressive iPhone within its price range. An update to keep in mind.