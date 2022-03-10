iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone SE 2016, comparison of features and price
With the recent introduction of the iPhone SE 3, the SE family gains one more member. A most interesting member represents an important evolution compared to its predecessors in several key respects. Aspects such as speed or connectivity that make this update one to take into account.
Specifications, a way to compare
Whether we are buying our first iPhone or renewing an old model, the new iPhone SE is very interesting. It is clear that the user experience goes far beyond mere specificationsbut these offer us a very clear vision when making comparisons.
Let’s review, then, the different characteristics of the first generation iPhone SE, from 2016, the second generation iPhone SE, from 2020, and the new third generation iPhone SE just presented.
External design and screen
|
iPhone SE 1
|
iPhone SE2
|
iPhone SE 3
|
Finish
|
Silver, Gold, Space Gray and Rose Gold
|
Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED
|
Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED
|
Screen
|
4 inches
|
4.7 inches
|
4.7 inches
|
Resolution
|
Widescreen LCD Multi-Touch display 1136 by 640 pixels at 326 p/p
|
Retina HD LCD display 1,334 by 750 pixels at 326 p/p
|
Retina HD LCD display 1,334 by 750 pixels at 326 p/p
|
True Tone
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
WIDE COLOR RANGE (P3)
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Brightness
|
500 nits
|
625 nits
|
625 nits
|
Dimensions
|
12.38 x 5.86 x 0.76cm
|
13.84 x 6.73 x 0.73cm
|
13.84 x 6.73 x 0.73cm
|
Weight
|
113g
|
148g
|
144g
|
Contrast
|
800:1
|
1,400:1
|
1,400:1
|
Waterproof
|
–
|
IP67 (up to 1 meter depth for a maximum of 30 minutes)
|
IP67 (up to 1 meter depth for a maximum of 30 minutes)
Sensors, cameras and connectivity
|
IPHONE SE 1
|
IPHONE SE 2
|
IPHONE SE 3
|
REAR CAMERA
|
12 Mpx, ƒ/2.2 aperture, x5 digital zoom
|
12 Mpx with wide angle, ƒ/1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom
|
12 Mpx with wide angle, ƒ/1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom
|
FRONTAL CAMERA
|
1.2 Mpx camera, ƒ/2.4 aperture
|
7 Mpx camera, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control
|
7 Mpx camera, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control
|
sensors
|
Touch ID Unlock, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer
|
Touch ID Unlock, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer
|
Touch ID Unlock, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer
|
connectivity
|
Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS and GLONASS, NFC
|
Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax with 2×2 MIMO, GPS and GLONASS, NFC, eSIM
|
5G (sub-6 GHz) with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (6th gen.) with 2×2 MIMO, GPS and GLONASS, NFC, eSIM
Battery
|
iPhone SE 1
|
IPHONE SE 2
|
IPHONE SE 3
|
TALK TIME
|
up to 14 hours
|
up to 14 hours
|
–
|
WEB BROWSING
|
up to 13 hours
|
up to 14 hours
|
–
|
VIDEO PLAYBACK
|
up to 13 hours
|
up to 13 hours
|
up to 15 hours
|
VIDEO PLAYBACK (IN STREAMING)
|
–
|
up to 8 hours
|
up to 10 hours
|
AUDIO PLAYBACK
|
Up to 50 hours
|
up to 40 hours
|
up to 50 hours
|
FAST CHARGE
|
–
|
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter
|
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter
|
WIRELESS CHARGING
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
CONNECTOR
|
Lightning
|
Lightning
|
Lightning
Chip, storage and operating system
|
iPhone SE 1
|
IPHONE SE 2
|
IPHONE SE 3
|
Chip
|
A9 chip with 64-bit architecture
|
A13 Bionic chip, third-generation Neural Engine
|
A15 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU (2 performance and 4 efficiency), 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.
|
Storage
|
16, 32, 64 or 128GB
|
64, 128 or 256GB
|
64, 128 or 256GB
|
Operating System (Max)
|
iOS 15
|
iOS 15
|
–
Price and availability
We can buy the iPhone SE (2022) at apple.com as well as at the different Apple Stores and authorized suppliers. Prices based on capabilitiesare the following:
- iPhone SE (2022) 64GB: 529 euros.
- iPhone SE (2022) 128GB: 579 euros.
- iPhone SE (2022) 256GB: 699 euros.
The iPhone SE has its own audience, a user profile that gives little value to the news that we can see in the iPhone 14 Pro, for example. Without wanting to share with the most advanced versions, the third generation iPhone SE is an impressive iPhone within its price range. An update to keep in mind.