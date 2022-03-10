iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone SE 2016, comparison of features and price

With the recent introduction of the iPhone SE 3, the SE family gains one more member. A most interesting member represents an important evolution compared to its predecessors in several key respects. Aspects such as speed or connectivity that make this update one to take into account.

Specifications, a way to compare

Whether we are buying our first iPhone or renewing an old model, the new iPhone SE is very interesting. It is clear that the user experience goes far beyond mere specificationsbut these offer us a very clear vision when making comparisons.

Let’s review, then, the different characteristics of the first generation iPhone SE, from 2016, the second generation iPhone SE, from 2020, and the new third generation iPhone SE just presented.

External design and screen

Screenshot 2022 03 08 At 20 27 43

iPhone SE 1

iPhone SE2

iPhone SE 3

Finish

Silver, Gold, Space Gray and Rose Gold

Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED

Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED

Screen

4 inches

4.7 inches

4.7 inches

Resolution

Widescreen LCD Multi-Touch display 1136 by 640 pixels at 326 p/p

Retina HD LCD display 1,334 by 750 pixels at 326 p/p

Retina HD LCD display 1,334 by 750 pixels at 326 p/p

True Tone

No

Yes

Yes

WIDE COLOR RANGE (P3)

No

Yes

Yes

Brightness

500 nits

625 nits

625 nits

Dimensions

12.38 x 5.86 x 0.76cm

13.84 x 6.73 x 0.73cm

13.84 x 6.73 x 0.73cm

Weight

113g

148g

144g

Contrast

800:1

1,400:1

1,400:1

Waterproof

IP67 (up to 1 meter depth for a maximum of 30 minutes)

IP67 (up to 1 meter depth for a maximum of 30 minutes)

Sensors, cameras and connectivity

IPHONE SE 1

IPHONE SE 2

IPHONE SE 3

REAR CAMERA

12 Mpx, ƒ/2.2 aperture, x5 digital zoom

12 Mpx with wide angle, ƒ/1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom

12 Mpx with wide angle, ƒ/1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom

FRONTAL CAMERA

1.2 Mpx camera, ƒ/2.4 aperture

7 Mpx camera, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control

7 Mpx camera, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control

sensors

Touch ID Unlock, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

Touch ID Unlock, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

Touch ID Unlock, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

connectivity

Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS and GLONASS, NFC

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax with 2×2 MIMO, GPS and GLONASS, NFC, eSIM

5G (sub-6 GHz) with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (6th gen.) with 2×2 MIMO, GPS and GLONASS, NFC, eSIM

Battery

Screenshot 2022 03 08 At 20 28 22

iPhone SE 1

IPHONE SE 2

IPHONE SE 3

TALK TIME

up to 14 hours

up to 14 hours

WEB BROWSING

up to 13 hours

up to 14 hours

VIDEO PLAYBACK

up to 13 hours

up to 13 hours

up to 15 hours

VIDEO PLAYBACK (IN STREAMING)

up to 8 hours

up to 10 hours

AUDIO PLAYBACK

Up to 50 hours

up to 40 hours

up to 50 hours

FAST CHARGE

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter

WIRELESS CHARGING

No

Yes

Yes

CONNECTOR

Lightning

Lightning

Lightning

Chip, storage and operating system

iPhone SE 1

IPHONE SE 2

IPHONE SE 3

Chip

A9 chip with 64-bit architecture

A13 Bionic chip, third-generation Neural Engine

A15 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU (2 performance and 4 efficiency), 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

Storage

16, 32, 64 or 128GB

64, 128 or 256GB

64, 128 or 256GB

Operating System (Max)

iOS 15

iOS 15

Price and availability

Screenshot 2022 03 08 At 20 28 48

We can buy the iPhone SE (2022) at apple.com as well as at the different Apple Stores and authorized suppliers. Prices based on capabilitiesare the following:

  • iPhone SE (2022) 64GB: 529 euros.
  • iPhone SE (2022) 128GB: 579 euros.
  • iPhone SE (2022) 256GB: 699 euros.

The iPhone SE has its own audience, a user profile that gives little value to the news that we can see in the iPhone 14 Pro, for example. Without wanting to share with the most advanced versions, the third generation iPhone SE is an impressive iPhone within its price range. An update to keep in mind.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker