IMSS Chihuahua recommends being careful with routines to lose weight – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The coordinator of Public Health of the IMSS Chihuahua, Dr. Brenda Ramírez Vega, indicated that to practice routines, certain security measures must be taken into account to protect the body from injuries that may not appear immediately, but that over time can give problems.

Many people undergo intense exercise routines that, without proper protection and technique, can affect the back, knees, etc.

The doctor added that, in addition, there are those who think that by eating little and doing strenuous routines of abdominals, squats, exercises with bars and heavy dumbbells, bicycles and stationary treadmills they will be able to lose weight quickly, but they will only achieve imbalance and injuries.

The specialist commented that these types of routines should always be practiced under the supervision of experienced personnel, who recommend precautionary measures against injuries, such as adequate warm-up and stretching, since without these they can cause from a small muscle tear to injuries. in the back, which in the long term can become incapacitating.

For all routines that involve weight-bearing, the use of a belt is recommended, in addition to doing it in a way that does not fall directly on the spine, but on the support of some leg muscles.

Food should not be eliminated in order to lose weight, because the only thing that would be achieved would be to feel physically ill and lack energy. On the contrary, by eating in a balanced way and in the right amounts, along with physical activation, excellent results will be achieved.