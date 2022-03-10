“I’m not fear to die”

In his recent interview on The Michael Kay Show, to which we return now recovering more statements from the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar made known an incident with a bull moose that really scared him in 2021.

“No, just not, like…maybe when I was younger, as a kid, senior year, high school maybe. As an adult, no. Oh! I take it back! Last fall, I must admit I got a bit spooked by a bull moose. A bull moose charged me a bit in the bush. First, I got a little nervous. But then I held back and then I shot him”.

► Brock Lesnar is not afraid to die

he was scared but “The Incarnate Beast” is not afraid to die. In the same conversation with the aforementioned medium, he wanted to make it clear that the only thing he would regret about dying is not being for his children. Nothing more than that.

“I’m not even afraid to die. I have lived a full life. I’m not afraid to die. I’d be mad about my kids, but no. Not even death.”

Brock Lesnar and Sable have two sons, Turk, born in 2009, and Duke, born in 2010.. In addition, previously the WWE Champion had twins, Mya Lynn and Luke. They would all mourn the loss of his father. And of course any professional wrestling fan would. The also contender for the Universal Championship has been creating great moments for history for decades. In fact, he will do just that, win or lose, when he faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.