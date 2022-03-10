I’m broken: Mother who gave her son for a fight in the Querétaro-Atlas | Video

Mother who delivered her son to the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office for having participated in the fight between bars of the Gallos Blancos and the Atlas, expressed being broken and heartbroken.

Through a video, the State Prosecutor’s Office shared the testimony of the woman, who recounted how the process was to present it to the authorities.

“Yesterday they went to search my house, he was not there, the policemen told me that the most optional thing is that if he communicated with me, well to deliver it for the good of him and of us”, he commented.

The mother added that when her son returned they talked and told her that she was going to hand him over to the authorities.

“I talked to him, I told him: things are like this, let’s go, I’m going to take you to the Prosecutor’s Office. He did not tell me anything, accepted everything, He said yes. Here we are, here I am.”

Wanted: Prosecutor goes for these 14 subjects for violence in the Corregidora stadium

This Tuesday night, the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office asked society for help to locate 14 subjects involved in the massive fight between the Atlas bars and Querétaro at the Corregidora Stadiumwhich left a balance of 26 injured.

The state agency asked citizens to communicate and provide the information anonymously to the number 442 238 7622.

A judge of Control of the Judicial Power granted arrest warrants for these men for the crimes of attempted homicide, violence at sporting events and defense of crime.