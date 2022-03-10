Hugh Jackman says goodbye to his father with a heartfelt tribute

Hugh Jackman is one of the most famous actors in the industry, but what makes him really special is his contact with the public and the fans. Through social networks, the interpreter openly communicates many things about his life without falling into intimate gossip. Whether it’s celebrating an anniversary with his wife, fueling his hilarious rivalry with Ryan Reynolds, or sharing a medical checkup for early detection of skin cancer, Jackman doesn’t hesitate to open up to his audience. Unfortunately, this time it was something tragic, because the actor announced the death of his father, Christopher John Jackmanat the age of 84 years.

Although the actor became famous thanks to his work as Wolverines in X-Men- 81% and its sequels, has had no problem showing off its capabilities in other genres. For example, in Les Miserables – 69% and The Greatest Showman – 54% demonstrated her virtues as a singer, while in Kate and Leopold – 50% made it clear that he could be the male figure in a classic romantic comedy. In many interviews, Jackman assures that he learned all kinds of techniques and ways to achieve his goal of being an actor, and he owes much to the support of his family.

In fact, for the actor the father figure is of the utmost importance and he himself has tried to be an example for his children. It is well known that his wife Deborra-Lee Furness had two miscarriages, which led to the couple deciding on adoption. In that sense, the also protagonist of Reminiscence – 47% have commented that being a father changed their perspective on life and the things that they believed were important and necessary. Jackman also once commented on the respect he had for his father, who never took days off work despite the challenges of raising five children.

Hugh Jackman posted on his Instagram that his father passed away on Father’s Day in Australia, which is celebrated on September 5:

In the early hours of Father’s Day (Australia), my father passed away peacefully. And although there is a deep sadness, I am full of gratitude and love. My father was, in a word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. He prayed that he is now at peace with God.

A year ago, Hugh Jackman posted on his Instagram:

My father taught me to always keep my promises…even if there is another option or something that may benefit me more. He is true to your words.

During an interview for 60 minutes (via The Hollywood Reporter) in 2012, Jackman assured that he learned from his father that the most important thing is always and always will be the family:

It’s always like, “How’s Deb?” It’s not about work, and I think that’s him living with probably some of his regrets and feelings of, maybe…he put too much attention on his career at the wrong time and he doesn’t want me to make the same mistake. And so, so kind, he always reminds me that this is the most important thing.

In the same interview, the protagonist of Logan – 93% explained that their father took care of him and his siblings after their mother moved back to England. Specifically, Jackman recalls that he witnessed all the maneuvering his father had to do in order to keep up with his work and his siblings’ education. He also recounted how difficult the separation was, because his sisters later left with his mother and the boys stayed in Australia with his father. It is important to highlight that Hugh Jackman He has a good relationship with his mother and has also published a lot about her on his social networks; In part it seems like a clear example of what her father taught her about putting family first.

