Hugh Jackman announces that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has to cancel his musical on Broadway

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is wreaking havoc throughout the world in terms of the level of infection, although those infected have much milder symptoms. But many businesses have been affected by this situation, as is the case with live shows, so there are many works that have had to cancel their performances.

This is what has happened to Hugh Jackman who stars in the musical ‘The Music Man’ on Broadway. The actor has communicated through a video that he has shared on his Twitter account that has tested positive for coronavirus: “I just wanted you to know from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid,” he begins by saying.

“My symptoms are like a cold: I have an itchy throat and a little runny nose, but I’m fine. And I’m going to do everything I can to get better, as soon as possible, and as soon as it’s clear, I’ll be back on stage,” she ends by saying.

Due, his musical has had to be canceledor until next Saturday and Hugh Jackman will not rejoin until January 6.

It was only a few days ago Jackman gave an emotional speech after one of his functions where valued the work of the substitutes who have had to learn their parts overnight due to the complicated situation that is happening:

“This is a moment we’ve never known. We’re on our fourth preview, we’re all learning, for the alternates they haven’t had a chance to learn,” Jackman said in the audience-captured video, before revealing that the alternate Foster, Kathy Voytko, had only found out at noon that day that she was going into acting,” it said.

“They watch from the corner of a room as we rehearse, as we practice over and over. They can just watch and write notes and then five hours before the performance, they’re like, ‘By the way, you’re ready.’ a wig adjustment, go ahead!'” he continued.

And he ends by saying, “I’m excited because it humbles me,” he continued. “His courage, his brilliance, his dedication, his talent. Understudies are the bedrock of Broadway.”

